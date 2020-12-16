The Northeast is preparing for its first major snow event of the season: a storm beginning tonight that could dump up to two feet of snow on parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. The North Shore is predicted to receive eight to twelve inches.

Couple that snowfall total with wind gusts of up to 40 mph, and this could be a major storm event that leaves many households without power and might also delay holiday gift shipping.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for all of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, plus southern New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. Most of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia are also seeing this warning.

Avoid travel on Wednesday night, and if you have to travel, make sure to keep a flashlight, water, and food in your car in case of emergency.

Below are four maps that’ll help you get a handle on the storm severity you can expect for your area.

Expected Snowfall Totals

National Weather Service, weather.gov

Storm Onset Time

National Weather Service, weather.gov

Winter Storm Severity Index: Overall Impact

Weather Prediction Center, noaa.gov

Winter Storm Severity Index: Blowing Snow