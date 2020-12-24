With all the bad news for restaurants these days, with closings, limited seatings, and pleas for government relief, it’s incredible to see a local chef so committed to taking care of her community the best way she knows how—by cooking free holiday dinners to go for those in need!

Chef Linda Theth opened her first restaurant, Lin’s Little Kitchen in Newburyport, this summer during the pandemic. Linda serves Southeast Asian dishes inspired by her family roots in Laos and Cambodia. Her tiny little restaurant has already earned a loyal following in Newburyport and she is grateful to the community for embracing her restaurant, especially during the pandemic.

Linda asks that people call the restaurant at 978-255-7326 or register online at linslittlekitchen.com so she can plan ahead. The Holiday Dinner To-Go will include roast chicken, mashed potatoes, and vegetables. All she asks is that people order ahead, and pick up is Sunday, December 27, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Chef Linda wants to say thank you to her community and to help; so she spoke with local churches and charities and decided this was the best way to get a warm meal into people’s hands and stomachs.

“It’s 2020 and it’s the holidays. Times are so very tough for all of us,” says Linda. “People are losing their jobs, their homes, and there is fear and isolation and food insecurity. I just want to do what I can and if I can cook a meal and make someone feel better, isn’t that what life is all about?”