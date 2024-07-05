The former American BBQ in Rowley has been transformed into Casey J.’s Tavern, the latest member of the Serenitee Restaurant Group’s string of popular North Shore eateries.

Longtime American BBQ customers need not fear, however: Many of their favorites are still on the menu, most of the staff remains the same, and the spot is managed by Lee Pierro, whose parents were the previous owners. The new spot blends favorite dishes from American BBQ with Serenitee’s signature brand of elevated pub fare for a restaurant that is casual, welcoming, and dedicated to high-quality food.

American BBQ fans can still choose from wood-smoked favorites like ribs, pulled pork, brisket, and kielbasa, while less BBQ-oriented customers can enjoy potato skins, hearty salads, and honey chipotle salmon. The drink list runs deep, featuring playful frozen drinks, fruity margaritas and mules, and a range of creative seasonal specialty cocktails (strawberry aperol spritz, perhaps?).

Catering operations will continue under the American BBQ name with options for large off-site parties and smaller “pig-nic” gatherings. A beer truck is also available for rental, offering four varieties of cold draft beer and manned by a professional bartender.

Serenitee – owner of eight other area restaurants including Minglewood Harborside in Gloucester, Dire Wolf in Salem, and Maggie’s Farm in Middleton – bought American BBQ in November 2023, and made the change to Casey J.’s at the beginning of July this year.

For more information and complete menus, visit caseyjs.com.