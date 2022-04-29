Whatever their passions or interests may be, many people can relate to the feeling of having something brewing inside that they either know or hope will eventually take shape in the real world.

For local mom, wife, and teacher Sue Thomson, that passion came in the form of a book draft that she carried around with her for years—in ways both figurative and literal. Thomson first began work on the draft before she was married, over the course of the years had three children, and along with her husband found herself busy raising them in addition to teaching at the elementary school level. But she always came back to the book in one way or another, working on it here, thinking about it there. It never really left her mind.

Years later her children had grown and Thomson decided to seize the moment, and with the encouragement of her family, gave the draft her all, fully developing it into the book she always felt it could be. The text made its way to The Wild Rose Press, and Thomson found herself with a book contract, an editor, and before too long a real live book on her hands. That’s not at all to trivialize the amount of work it takes to finish, let alone actually successfully publish, a book. Many a writer might agree that finishing the writing is where some of the hardest work begins.

Without giving too much of the plot away, Trevor, published in March, is written under Thomson’s pseudonym of S. Hilbre Thomson (Hilbre is a family name that honors Thomson’s mom). Trevor is a thrilling tale of a father grappling with the aftermath of the death of his wife and son. The story is ratcheted up several notches when he comes across his deceased son’s doppelgänger, Trevor Reed.

The story is as touching as it is exciting, with twists and turns that will be especially fun for locals who will recognize much of the book’s local landscape, including the suburbs of Boston and Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, where Thomson loves to spend time with her family.

Thomson says that being able to put the time in, and work on developing the characters in Trevor was something she really enjoyed. “Being able to create a fictional character, whether it is the protagonist or the antagonist, was great. Being able to make this antagonist really likable in some ways” was an important part of the plot and an opportunity she relished. As a bonus, “being able to create drama and tension, and including places that mean something to me personally” are all elements of Trevor that Thomson treasures.

Thomson has always been an avid reader, and having the chance to connect with local bookstores not only as a patron but also as an author is exhilarating. Thomson is excited about the connections she continues to make with local bookstores and for the opportunities they provide to showcase Trevor during local author meet and greets, readings, and more.

In speaking with Thomson about Trevor it is not hard to view her as the protagonist in her own story. She is someone you want to succeed.

Learn more about the book or buy it at IndieBound or Amazon.