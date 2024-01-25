The Current, a luxury senior living development, has opened in Beverly, featuring 86 residential units complemented by a suite of onsite support and lifestyle amenities from restorative yoga to a rooftop deck. Owned by Monarch Communities, a New York-based company that develops and operates senior living facilities, the property aims to offer a seamless, comfortable aging-in-place experience.

“Our residents will fall in love with the renovations and amenities that we offer at The Current Beverly, and especially with the first-rate care our staff and partners provide,” says Katie Palamara, executive director of The Current Beverly. “We are excited to set a new standard in senior living to North Shore residents.”

The opening was made official with a ribbon cutting event last week featuring appearances by local dignitaries, comments by celebrity photographer and Monarch creative director Nigel Barker (known to many for his stint on America’s Next Top Model), and a musical performance on drums and clarinet by 99-year-old resident Roger Wonson.

Housed in an historic brick building that has been impeccably remodeled, The Current aims to provide an exceptional quality of life for its residents, with facilities including a rooftop deck with ocean views, a penthouse movie theater, a beauty salon, and spa. An on-site, chef-driven restaurant setting serves locally sourced, nourishing meals with adaptations for all dietary needs There are seven common areas throughout the property affording residents, their families, and guests places to gather, socialize and unwind. The building also boasts state-of-the-art fitness and wellness areas offering a full range of group fitness classes like restorative yoga, sound baths, Pilates, Zumba, and services like personal massages.

“Everything about The Current is fresh and thoughtful, which is exactly why I became involved in this project,” Barker says. “The Current is transforming senior living, they are creating a home with access to first-in-class amenities and care where anyone would be delighted to start a new chapter.”

Assisted living units start at $6,000 a month, and memory care residences start at $8,500 a month. Rent includes three chef-prepared meals per day; a diverse calendar of social, cultural, recreational, and educational programming; scheduled transportation within 15 miles of the community for shopping, medical appointments, and planned social engagements; weekly housekeeping, including linen & towel service, and personal laundry; 24-hour awake care by certified staff; an emergency response system; utilities; scheduled trips and outings; and wi-fi in common areas.

The community will offer 68 assisted living apartments ranging from studios to two-bedrooms, and 18 memory care apartments with the capacity to accommodate a total of 20 residents.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit monarchcommunities.com/the-current-beverly-ma.