On Monday, June 21, Lyon-Waugh Auto Group will hold their Drive to Remember rally benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association. On the longest day of the year, enjoy the weather and the beautiful waterfront during this rally around Cape Ann.

Participants can choose from one of three meet-up locations to begin: Audi & Porsche Nashua in Nashua, New Hampshire, Mercedes-Benz of Burlington, or BMW & MINI Peabody. The meet-ups begin at 6 p.m., with departures at 6:30 p.m. Each group will then rally throughout Cape Ann, ending up at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester for a BBQ dinner with hamburgers and hot dogs. Drive times are all approximately one to one and a half hours.

Registration fee is $150 per person, and that fee includes the welcome package you’ll receive on arrival at Stage Fort Park, including a t-shirt, dinner, and other refreshments. All other proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, a national nonprofit that focuses on research and prevention of Alzheimer’s.

Click here to register for the rally. If you have any questions, contact Cidalia Schwartz at cschwartz@lyonwaugh.com.

lyonwaugh.com