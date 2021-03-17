Expand your dance skills and technique in the Marblehead School of Ballet’s (MSB) celebrated Summer Intensive Dance 2021 program. Dancers of all levels can apply, and the program will be presented in a hybrid format this year, with time in-studio and online.

Celebrating its 49th year, the Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.

This summer you can find classes for children, teenagers, and adults, no matter your level of training.

Individualized Instruction in Small Classes

You’ll find the same personalized training in small classes at this summer intensive, whether you’re a novice or a seasoned dancer. “Our highly trained staff works with each student to assess individual dance and exercise goals,” says Paula K. Shiff, director of the Marblehead School of Ballet.

“They cultivate their technical skills and enrich a dancer’s understanding and appreciation of the art form. The internal mechanics of the body are emphasized and not the superficial aspects of style, bringing the dance to a higher level,” she continues. “The school provides a very strong foundation emphasizing proper technique, including correct alignment, body mechanics, and musicality.”

A limited number of in-studio spots will be available for dancers to train, with the program also offered live online for those wanting to participate from another location. Depending on Massachusetts requirements and CDC guidelines, the program may be done entirely live online.

Summer Dance Intensive

The program for students, ages 11 to adult, runs from July 12 through July 31. During the first two weeks, individualized instruction is provided in ballet, modern technique, Pointe, and variations, as well as in the related disciplines of jazz, Pilates, Acting for Dancers, and more.

In the third week, the program focuses on choreography. If health guidelines allow students to dance together safely in the studio and for an audience to assemble, choreography will be the focus of the third week followed by a performance on July 31. If COVID safety guidelines prohibit dancing in the studio and having an audience, pre-Pointe and Pointe will be offered instead during the third week. In place of a performance, variations would be learned.

Young Dancer’s Summer Intensive

The Young Dancer’s Summer Intensive for children, ages eight to twelve and over, is scheduled from August 2 to August 6. This intensive offers classes covering ballet technique, improvisation, stretch and strength, rhythm, story telling through movement, and more. Students receive individualized attention customized for their personal development.

The Summer Intensives are sponsored in part by The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund and provides support for the guest teachers and the performance. Learn more about the Summer Dance Intensives 2021 online at marbleheadschoolofballet.com/programs/summer-intensive/. For further information or to register, call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.