The Myopia Horse Show, one of the oldest horse shows in the United States, returns to the historic Myopia Schooling Field in Hamilton September 3 and 4. It is an event for all ages, that lets everyone enjoy local equestrian history right here on the North Shore for two days only once a year.

On Saturday, two rings will be in full swing showcasing hunting and jumping competitions. The main ring will feature adults competing all day ending with a show favorite, the Salem Five Derby, and the secondary arena will hold the children’s classes, where the youngest competitors can be seen nurturing their passions.

Sunday showcases two competition rings as well. On the outdoors course you will enjoy several different traditional classes including the famous “Pairs over Fences”, Family Class, Vixen’s Cup, and Hunt Team Challenge. The Jumper Ring will keep you in suspense all day as horses execute tight turns and thrilling jumps while trying to beat the clock. This ring will culminate with the hold on to your seats Jumper Classic, sponsored by Bella Research Group and Black Rock Farm.

The event is free to the public and open to all ages. Gates open at 9 a.m. and stay open until 4 p.m. There will be food and beverages on site, local vendor boutiques for shopping, and two days of top shelf equestrian competitions. Parking is also free to the public.

The Myopia Horse Show dates back to the annual Labor Day games that Myopia Hunt Club threw for its members and residents starting in 1894. The events ranged from exhilarating steeplechase races for hunting horses to speed competitions for local farmers’ horses, all culminating with a celebratory ball in Wenham Town Hall for competitors and locals alike.

The standalone horse show officially began in 1896. Gone were the competitions between farmers’ horses. Instead, the new version of the show featured competitions between jumping and hunting horses in an array of classes, many designed to recreate the conditions horse and rider might encounter while out foxhunting.

Even as the Myopia Horse Show has evolved through the years, the event has preserved the traditional elements of the original show. Here today you can still see competitors jump over stone walls and hedges that have long been part of the landscape and history.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit myopiahunt.org/horse-show.