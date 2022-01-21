When the temperature falls and the snow swirls, it’s only natural for thoughts to turn to warm and creamy hot chocolate. And here on the North Shore, we are spoiled with many luscious choices for enjoying our favorite winter beverages. Here are seven of our favorites:

Honeycomb, Hamilton

The Hamilton bakery that made waves when it opened just a couple summers ago makes their own chocolate sauce in house with a combination of Callebaut dark chocolate and Cacao Barry cocoa powder. Stop in for lunch and try a hot chocolate with one of their sandwiches—we named Honeycomb as a BONS 2019 winner in the sandwich category.

248 Bay Rd., Hamilton, 978-626-0014, honeycombhamilton.com

Zumi’s, Ipswich

Ipswich’s sustainable coffeehouse offers much more than just fair trade and organic coffee (though they do carry over 40 blends of that). Their Ghiradelli hot cocoa is highly customizable—throw in a shot of espresso, combine white and dark chocolates for a tuxedo hot chocolate, or add a flavor shot like raspberry or peppermint.

40 Market St., Ipswich, 978-356-1988, zumis.com

Kakawa Chocolate House, Salem

This Salem coffee shop makes a version of our favorite winter beverage so beyond the ordinary that it has a whole new name: drinking chocolate elixirs. The intense, rich cups are made from tiny bits of chocolate flavored with carefully crafted combinations of vanilla, spices, nuts, and even fruits. Can’t choose? Try a tasting flight to sample several options.

173 Essex Street, Salem, 617-548-4567, kakawachocolates.com

Photo courtesy of L.A. Burdick

Photo courtesy of Kakawa Chocolate House

L.A. Burdick, Boston and Cambridge

If you’re ready to go further afield for your chocolate fix, try the super-rich, thick drinking chocolate served up at the iconic L.A. Burdick, which has locations in both the Back Bay and Harvard Square. The drink comes in dark, white, milk, and spicy dark chocolate flavors, and bags of drinking chocolate are available for purchase so you can recreate the magic at home.

52 Brattle St., Cambridge, 617-491-4340; 220 Clarendon St., Boston, 617-303-0113; burdickchocolate.com

A&J King, Salem

This beloved Salem bakery proves its tasty attention to quality extends beyond bread and pastry to the fine art of hot chocolate. Homemade ganache is whisked into steamed milk (dairy or alternative) for an indulgent, warm treat. Flavor shots like almond, cinnamon, or vanilla let you personalize your beverage for maximum deliciousness.

48 Central St., Salem, 978-744-4881, ajkingbakery.com

Putnam Pantry, Danvers

Putnam Pantry may be known for its ice cream, but their hot chocolate proves the shop can do more than just cold treats. Hot chocolate powder is made from scratch in house, and mixed with warm milk for a creamy, chocolatey beverage. And if the drink isn’t enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, you can browse the selection of housemade candies while you sip.

255 Newbury St., Danvers, 978-774-2383, putnampantry.com

Ovedia, Amesbury

Ovedia is both a chocolate shop and a coffee shop, so it makes sense that they would excel at chocolatey hot beverages. The shop even makes its own marshmallow to top their hot chocolate.

36 Main St., Amesbury, 978-388-7700, ovedia.com