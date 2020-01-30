HGTV is currently casting North Shore homes for a new renovation show called Farmhouse Fixer. In the show, renovation expert Jonathan Knight and local designer Kristina Crestin team up to restore old New England homes, aiming to honor older homes while also adding modern conveniences.

The team is looking for homes built before 1940, a location within 50 miles of Ipswich, and an existing renovation budget of $150,000. The renovations will encompass four or five spaces in each home, and homeowners must be comfortable with vacating during the remodel and with Jonathan and Kristina taking the reins.

Season one filming is already underway, and the six-episode season will air later this year. For more details, see the flyer below and follow them on Instagram for updates!

Think your home would be a good fit? Head to highnoontv.com/casting to fill out an application.