Chelmsford, Ipswich, Reading, Rowley, and Swampscott were among several Massachusetts towns to receive Assistance to Firefighters Grants from FEMA.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced today $42.3 million in direct assistance grants to 290 fire departments nationwide through the agency’s Fiscal Year 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.

The AFG Program includes grants to the following fire departments on the North Shore:

• Chelmsford – Federal share of $293,491 for potable and mobile radios

• Ipswich – Federal share of $44,762 for an air compressor – breathing apparatus refill system

• Reading – Federal share of $88,555 for power stretchers and ambulance power load systems

• Rowley – Regional grant award with Hamilton and Boxford – Federal share of $713,291 for portable radios

• Swampscott – Federal share of $37,619 for a protective gear washer and dryer

Since 2001, the AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training, and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.

This grant is funded through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. Eligible applicants include local fire departments, fire districts, nonaffiliated EMS organizations, tribal fire departments, and State Fire Training Academies. The grant applications are submitted from each agency directly to FEMA, where the applications are reviewed and scored by fire service personnel from throughout the nation.

Find additional information about FEMA’s AFG program at fema.gov/firegrants.