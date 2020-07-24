Join Northshore magazine on September 15 for our first annual Northshore Scramble—a charity golf tournament benefiting the Ferncroft Junior Golf Scholarship program. Encompassing the best of the North Shore, the event will bring together some of the finest food, greatest brews, and top cigars that the region has to offer. A deck party will follow the tournament.

Located at Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton, the tournament offers golfing on some of the most beautiful golf terrain in New England. Ferncroft notably hosted the LPGA Boston Five Classic from 1980 to 1990. Affinity Management, which bought Ferncroft in 2006, has invested $10 million into renovating the club, making it one of the premiere private country clubs in Massachusetts. A new clubhouse, a renovated restaurant, a multi-section practice area, and restoration of the course make Ferncroft a true haven on the North Shore.

Photograph courtesy of Flagship Photo

Ferncroft’s Junior Golf Scholarship program provides youths from disadvantaged backgrounds the chance to learn and play golf at Ferncroft. The program is committed to providing kids with the access, instruction, and equipment they need to play golf, which many children from lower-income backgrounds may lack.

The Scramble takes place on Tuesday, September 15 with a 1:00 p.m. shotgun start. A 6:00 p.m. deck party will top off the festivities. Business sponsorship and foursome player packages are still available—click here for more information.