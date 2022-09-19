Northshore magazine, a lifestyle magazine for the North Shore of Boston, has been honored with three Eddie & Ozzie Awards, journalism prizes awarded by Folio for editorial and design excellence.

November 2021 Issue

The Eddies and Ozzies are the most prestigious awards program in the publishing community, recognizing excellence in editorial and custom content and design across print and digital media.

Northshore received an Eddie award for best full issue editorial in the city + regional category, North East, for the November 2021 Cocktails & Cuisine issue. This issue also received an Ozzie, honorable mention, single issue design, city + regional.

“We are so honored for this distinction of Best City/Regional Single Issue from the Eddie Awards. We live in such a culturally rich and vibrant region—there’s always so many wonderful stories to share with our readers,” says Nancy E. Berry, editor of Northshore.

Northshore also earned an Ozzie honorable mention for best cover design in the city + regional category for the April 2022 Arts, Cultural, and Fashion issue.

April 2022 Issue

The cover was photographed by Steph Larsen with styling by Natalie Mason, hair and makeup by Mariolga/Anchor Artists. The cover model was Ola Pochorecka or Maggie, Inc.

“Photographer Steph Larsen’s use of color and lighting techniques paired with beautiful styling creates drama and contrast, giving this cover and corresponding feature an ethereal feel,” comments Ryan Jolley, Creative Director, Northshore magazine.

A complete list of winners is available on the Eddies & Ozzies website.

About Northshore Magazine

Published by Newburyport-based RMS Media Group, Northshore magazine is an award-winning regional lifestyle magazine exclusively for the North Shore of Boston, Massachusetts. It reaches more than 200,000 print and digital readers and is available by subscription in print and digital formats and on select newsstands. nshoremag.com | @northshoremag