Northshore magazine, along with The Raffoni Group and City National Bank, will host an informational webinar panel on March 31 at 1:00 p.m. Hear from four CEOs on how they’ve successfully navigated onboarding, creating culture, and driving accountability in this new remote world.

It’s been almost a year since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the world of business to go largely virtual, and this new normal is here to stay for the foreseeable future. These changes have affected every level of business, from the executive team down through the ranks of each company.

During this 50-minute panel discussion, you’ll hear about both best practices and lessons learned from these experienced executives. Panelists will share what has worked for them along with what hasn’t. You’ll learn how to engage your team and create meaningful connections and relationships without face-to-face contact. You’ll get guidelines for hiring and onboarding new team members, along with ways to build trust, remain transparent, and foster accountability. And, most importantly, you’ll learn tips for avoiding burnout for you and your team.

Gordie Spater, CEO of the Raffoni Group, a Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based firm helping CEOs succeed, will facilitate the panel of four other local CEOs.

Dave Mackeen, CEO of Eliassen Group, has worked in executive roles in the technology staffing industry for over two decades. He’s been Eliassen’s CEO since 2010, and under his leadership, Eliassen Group has completed its third private equity partnership.

Jason Maxwell, CEO of MP, founded the computer software company in 2004. MP provides user-friendly HR software and services to help companies exceed their business goals. Maxwell has led MP to Boston Business Journal’s Fast 50 list for seven consecutive years.

Melissa Gordon, President and CEO of Gordon Logistics, has led her company successfully for almost twenty years. The third-party logistics company serves all members of the Alcoholic Beverage Industry.

Ameet Kallackaral, CEO at Fisherman, is a product specialist making quality web presences more accessible. Since he co-founded Fisherman in 2017, Kallackaral has focused on automation technology and thoughtful user experience to help companies create better websites.

If you’re an experienced CEO or C-Suite executive curious about how you can better lead your team in this new virtual environment, don’t miss this informative session on March 31. Click here for more information and to sign up.

nshoremag.com/ceo-panel