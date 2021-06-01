On Sunday, August 15, Northshore magazine and Encore Boston Harbor partner for a Summer Soiree on Encore’s South Lawn. Featuring a Taste of Encore, this food and wine festival-style event will showcase Encore’s culinary collection along with expertly paired beer, wine, and specialty cocktails.

The event, which runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., will celebrate Northshore magazine’s 20th anniversary. DJ Chris Roxx will provide music and entertainment, and Encore Boston Harbor’s lush gardens and Harborwalk will make up the event’s beautiful backdrop.

You’ll find eats from Encore’s top-notch restaurants like Fratelli, Mystique, Red 8, Rare Steakhouse, Cheese Meet Wine, and Night Shift Brewing, along with perfectly matched Martignetti beverage samplings.

Essex County Brewing Co. of Peabody will also be serving up their newly launched IPA in collaboration with Northshore magazine—”n20″—to celebrate Northshore’s 20th anniversary.

Some of our favorite restaurant station menu items will include braised short rib and shrimp ceviche from Rare Steakhouse paired with California based wines from Foley Family Wines; peaky toe crab with pomelo and coconut salad and Shanghainese black truffle and pork buns from Red 8 paired with a Mount Gay Tiki cocktail experience and Riesling wine tasting; and salsa verde chicken chilaquiles and asparagus vichyssoise from Garden Café paired with a rosé experience.

While the event is open to guests of all ages, guests must be 21 years of age or older to purchase or consume alcohol. Wristbands will be issued for those 21 and older. VIP general admission tickets are $95.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit nshoremag.com/taste-of-encore. For transportation information, including info on the Encore Boston Harbor complimentary water shuttle, visit encorebostonharbor.com/transportation.