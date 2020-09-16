Yesterday afternoon, September 15, saw the first annual Northshore Scramble, a golf tournament for charity, at Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton.

The event benefitted the Ferncroft Junior Golf Scholarship program, providing youths from disadvantaged backgrounds the chance to learn and play golf at Ferncroft.

Ninety-six golfers enjoyed clear blue skies, mild temps, and some of the best food and drink the North Shore has to offer. At each of the eighteen holes, a different vendor brought their all—lobster rolls on toasted buns and pulled pork sliders courtesy of Burtons Grill & Red Heat Tavern, Nauti lemonades from Nautical Gin, and cigars from DAV were just a few of the highlights.

A&B Burger grilled up their award-winning patties while Ghost Tequila brought in a five foot frozen margarita machine. Oak & Iron served up their award-winning New England IPA while Lighthouse Wine & Spirts of Beverly displayed a 72-year-old Macallan scotch worth over $150,000, trending on social media all day.

Staggered tee times due to COVID-19 restrictions didn’t stop the fun throughout the day—golfers could expect a variety of challenges and contests. Tenure Vodka and Sunday River paired up to provide drinks and free ski passes on a tough par three. Tesoro Boston offered a hole-in-one $8,000 diamond. Straightest and longest drives earned prizes from Callaway Golf, and air cannon shots kept the day lively.

As golfers rounded the turn onto the concourse, they were met with live music from DJ Chris Roxx, a silent auction, and a rare first edition Bentley courtesy of Bentley Boston.

In the end, the tournament came down to a four-way tie for first place at -11. After this week’s success, the next Northshore Scramble is set for Tuesday, June 8 at Ferncroft.