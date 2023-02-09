People of all ages who are eager to learn more about climate change action and take steps to inspire change in their communities are encouraged to log on to “Speaking from the Heart: An Open Dialogue on Climate Action,” an online conversation hosted by the Peabody Essex Museum and Rare, an international conservation organization specializing in social change for the environment.

The event, which runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on February 9, will feature three young environmental leaders, an innovative climate researcher, and the director of the Climate Museum, including:

– Jordan Sanchez, spoken word poet and student at Harvard University

– Noela Altvater, storyteller and student at Washington County Community College

– Natalia Jacobs, Merilyn Penn Grant recipient and student at Bates College

– Miranda Massie, Director, Climate Museum, Public Voices Fellow – Climate Crises

– Kevin Green, Vice President, Center for Behavior & the Environment, Rare

Melt and Slide by artist Moon Hee Kim | Image courtesy of the Peabody Essex Museum

The panelists represent communities and perspectives often left out of climate conversations – youth, Indigenous communities, and the social sciences. The discussion will be inspired by the Peabody Essex Museum’s current exhibition, “Climate Action: Inspiring Change,” aligning with Rare’s Climate Culture initiative, which is designed to create positive change through individual action including diet, transportation, energy use, and support for nature, collectively paving the way toward large-scale changes.

Register here: pem.org/events/speaking-from-the-heart-an-open-dialogue-on-climate-action