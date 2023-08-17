It’s kind of a big dill. Marblehead’s TQM Wealth Partners is sponsoring a September pickleball tournament to raise money for Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn, supporting its mission of preparing girls for successful, independent futures.

The tournament weekend kicks off on September 15, with Pickles & ‘Tails, an evening including a 30-minute warmup session, a pickleball clinic for beginners, and chances for intermediate and advanced players to show off their skills and win prizes, all followed by a cocktail reception. The tournament itself, featuring women’s and men’s doubles competitions broken down by age and skill level, will take place on September 17. Both events will take place at the Manchester Athletic Club in Manchester-by-the-Sea.

“We hope to capture pickleball enthusiasts from Newburyport to Nahant,” says Kimberly Trudel, co-chair of the event.

More information about and registration for both events is available online.

The money raised will help Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn expand its work. Currently the organization serves some 1,500 girls from ages 5 to 18 each year, providing educational opportunities, enrichment activities, college mentoring, leadership training, and more. Originally focused on working with girls in Lynn, the organization expanded into Boston in 2019, and is now hoping to increases its programming in both cities.

The tournament was conceived of and being organized by Marcel Quiroga, founder of TQM Wealth Partners, a Girls Inc. or Boston & Lynn board member, and a pickleball enthusiast herself. Trudel and Karyn Zion are the event co-chairs.

“It’s women coming together doing great work and inspiring the new generation of leaders,” says Deb Ansourlian, executive director of Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn. “It is just so incredibly inspiring that this is happening for our community.”

Interested sponsors can reach out to Quiroga at tqm@tqmwealthpartners.com or 617-480-1077 for details.