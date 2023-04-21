For more than 50 years, April 22 has marked Earth Day, a day to celebrate, honor, and do our part to protect the planet on which we live. There are plenty of ways to observe the day, from making a donation to a worthwhile environmental group to heading out to your favorite trail or beach and picking up some trash. If you’re interested in some organized activities to help you do your part, here are some local options to get you started:

April 21

Talking Trash, Halibut Point State Park, Rockport

Visit one of the North Shore’s most beautiful parks for inspirational views with a side of education. At 12 p.m., learn a brief history of waste management, about new state regulations, and how to go green at home to help minimize pollution and slow the slow of waste into landfills. More information available online.

Halibut Point

April 22

Earth Day Clean Up and Pizza Pop Up, Appleton Farms, Ipswich

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., volunteers can enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Appleton Farms while they plant herbs and flowers, clean up the farm, restore trails, split wood, and assist with property enhancements. At the end of the day, volunteers will receive discounts at the farm kitchen, which will be serving up salads, snacks, baked goods, and, of course, the farm’s famous wood-fired pizza. Learn more at the Trustees website.

Salt Marsh Clean-up, Joppa Flats, Newburyport

From 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., help Mass Audubon clean up the debris that washed in over the winter at Joppa Flats salt marsh, Doing your part to protect a part of one of region’s most valuable natural resources. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own work gloves. Advanced registration required.

Good Harbor Beach

Good Harbor Beach Clean-up, Gloucester

A coalition of local environmental and community groups is leading a clean-up of one of the North Shore’s favorite beaches. Join the group at 9 a.m. at the south end of the beach, near the footbridge over the creek.

Apple Tree Planting, Ward Reservation, Andover

From 10 to 11:30 a.m., help plant new apple trees in the historic orchards at Ward Reservation. The reservation’s property manager will teach planting and stewardship techniques, and share perspective on the importance of maintaining the orchards as part of the historic landscape. Learn more and register at the Trustees website.

North Shore Nature Fair, Glen Urquhart School, Beverly

Enjoy hands-on activities and nature-based projects run by local green groups from 1 to 3 p.m. Environmental group Change is Simple will be there with the Sustainability Climate innovation Learning Lab for more immersive lessons. Learn more online.

Earth Day Gaia Gala, MAGMA, Gloucester

Celebrate the planet – and the beauty it contains. Enjoy music an dancing, an immersive botanical installation, a community plant swap, in MAGMA’s beautiful historic facilities. The fun kicks off at 7 p.m. More information and tickets available online.

April 23

Beverly Earth Fest, Lynch Park, Beverly

Earth Fest is a celebration of sustainable living that will feature games, live music, local food and drink, and lots of educational opportunities. Tour electric vehicles, meet live animals, race mini solar-powered cars, learn about wildlife tracking, visit the Change is Simple mobile learning lab, and much more. From 12 to 3 p.m., more information available online.