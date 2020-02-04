RMS Media Group Names Chris McIntosh as New Northshore Magazine Publisher

RMS Media Group, publishers of Northshore and Northshore Home magazines, announces Chris McIntosh has joined the team as publisher. He will be responsible for managing, cultivating, and developing the publications’ print and digital portfolios and branded events. His experience will be instrumental in taking the Northshore brands to the next level.

McIntosh has had a noteworthy career in the publishing industry. Prior to joining RMS Media Group, he was the president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal (BBJ). During his tenure at BBJ, he developed and launched several new daily verticals, created six new event platforms, and rebuilt and relaunched Mass High Tech. In addition, McIntosh was the associate publisher at Robb Report. Most recently, he was the chief marketing officer of Baystate Financial and the executive director of the Baystate Charitable Foundation where he was integral in raising funds and awareness in order make a positive impact in the day-to-day lives of children in need.

“Chris has been a champion of driving sales, marketing, and business results for leading brands for more than 30 years,” said Rick Sedler, president and CEO of RMS Media Group. “He brings a fresh perspective and proven approach to our local media.”

“We have been looking for someone with Chris’s experience for some time. RMS couldn’t ask for a more talented, qualified publisher for our Northshore titles and ambassador for our branded events,” added Sedler.

McIntosh is a North Shore native based in South Peabody. He has a degree from Assumption College in Worcester and has served on the board of directors of the Boch Center, Boston Police Athletic League, Girl Scouts, Junior Achievement, and AccesSportAmerica, and as a member of the advisory board of the El Mundo.