Rockport Music announced that all in-person concerts at the Shalin Liu Performance Center are canceled through February 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 current situation and restrictions.

Rockport Music wishes to maintain the safety and health of all patrons, staff, volunteers, and artists, which they said made this the only decision possible at this time. Rockport Music leadership looks forward to re-opening in Spring 2021 or whenever state leaders and the CDC determine it is safe to do so.

During this closing, Rockport Music will continue to present its virtual music series—Concert View. The series currently hosts performances by bass-baritone Davóne Tines, cello-piano duo David FInckel and Wu Han, as well as Cape Ann favorites Mari Martin and the Lucky Boys and the Rum Runners String Band. The Concert View series will continue this fall and details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Visit rockportmusic.org for the latest details on the virtual music series.