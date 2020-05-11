Rockport Music announced today that all concerts and events are canceled through the end of August as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Out of concern for the health of their patrons, staff, volunteers, and artists, Rockport Music’s leadership feels this was the only decision possible right now, but looks forward to a potential September re-opening. This closure includes the cancellation of the Rockport Jazz Festival and Rockport Celtic Festival.

Despite the summer closing, Rockport Music is pleased to host its first Virtual Gala 2020—A Gift of Music to the Community on Saturday, June 27 at 5 p.m., featuring the Grammy-nominated pianist Marc-André Hamelin performing Schubert’s Sonata in B-flat major, D. 960, among several other programmatic details.

Tickets for spring concerts rescheduled for the fall are currently available online for general public sales. Any additional events rescheduled will be made available by early June. Below is a list of current events rescheduled to the fall season.

Visit rockportmusic.org for the latest details on canceled events as well as upcoming concerts.

Rockport Music’s Fall 2020 Concert Schedule

(including events rescheduled from the spring)

DEL MCCOURY BAND

Saturday, September 5, 8 p.m.

Del McCoury is a living legend, a Grammy-winning bluegrass icon who has stayed relevant, fresh, and inspired throughout his 55-year career. Tickets: $61, $56, $45

JEFF DANIELS

Wednesday, September 16, 8 p.m.

Known primarily for roles in Terms of Endearment, HBO’s Newsroom, and Dumb & Dumber, Daniels has also cultivated a music following with his wry, potent songwriting. Tickets: $42, $36

JOHNNY A

Saturday, September 19, 8 p.m.

One of the most revered guitarists working the scene today, Boston’s own Johnny A. has created a decade-spanning career built on his virtuosic playing, compositional fortitude and distinctive style. Tickets: $39, $35, $29

PAULA COLE

Sunday, September 20, 7 p.m.

Rockport’s own Paula Cole has won Grammy’s and played sold-out arenas, but always returns to her hometown for amemorable night of smash hits like “I Don’t Want to Wait” and “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” She’s touring insupport of her newest record, Revolution. Tickets: $61, $56, $45

AL DI MEOLA

Friday, September 25, 8 p.m.

Across the Universe: Legacy and Record Release Tour 2020

A bona fide guitar hero and perennial poll-winner, Al Di Meola has been recognized internationally over the past four decades as virtuoso of the highest order. He makes his Rockport debut touring in support of his new Beatles tribute album, Across the Universe. Tickets: $65, $59, $47 | VIP Meet & Greet: $100

10,000 MANIACS

Thursday, October 1, 8 p.m.

The acclaimed folk rock group dominated the airwaves in the late ’80s and ’90s with FM radio staples like “These Are Days,” “Trouble Me,” and “More Than This,” leading a trend of fiercely independent, socially conscious bands that would become known as alternative rock. Tickets: $69, $62, $49

ALASDAIR FRASER & NATALIE HAAS

Sunday, October 4, 7 p.m.

Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser and cellist Natalie Haas have emerged as one of the most acclaimed purveyors of traditional Celtic music playing today. Tickets: $39, $35, $29

ADAM EZRA GROUP

Thursday, October 8, 8 p.m.

It’s difficult to impart the roots-steeped, road-trippin’ essence of the Adam Ezra Group into a single word, but frontman Adam Ezra nonetheless keeps one in mind as something of a mantra: community. Tickets: $29, $24

FRANK VIGNOLA & VINNY RANIOLA

Saturday, October 10, 8 p.m.

Extraordinary and versatile guitarists—Vignola and Raniola—bring a variety of jazz favorites. Tickets: $36, $29, $19

MS. LISA FISCHER

Sunday, October 17, 8 p.m.

The Oscar-winning documentary Twenty Feet from Stardom brought Fischer well-deserved fame. Tickets: $86, $79, $59

JUSTIN HAYWARD–Nights

Tuesday, October 20, 8 p.m.

Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist, and composer for the Moody Blues, Justin Hayward has been heard the world over. His Nights tour features hits from the Moody Blues (“Nights in White Satin,” “Tuesday Afternoon”) along with solo favorites from his storied career. Tickets: $98, $92, $65

KRIS ALLEN

Friday, October 23, 8 p.m.

A folk pop singer-songwriter known to many for winning the 8th season of American Idol, Kris Allen has since released five acclaimed records and toured the world. This spring he’ll be taking his infectious and easy melodic style to Rockport for the first time, touring behind the release of his album 10. Tickets: $39, $35, $29 | VIP Meet & Greet: $50

CHELSEA BERRY ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT

Sunday, October 25, 7 p.m.

Chelsea Berry is a singer-songwriter with the edge, power, and finesse of legends. Her presence has been described by listeners as “compelling… she draws the entire house into her world like moths to a flame.” Tickets: $36, $29, $19

THE BAD PLUS

Thursday, November 12, 8 p.m.

The Bad Plus are the ultimate originals. A democratic unit with a clear vision and a refusal to conform to convention. Tickets: $49, $42, $35

UNDER THE STREETLAMP

Friday, November 20, 8 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite Man Band! Under The Streetlamp delivers an electrifying evening of classic hits from the American radio songbook, bringing their unique blend of tight harmonies and slick dance moves to your favorite doo-wop, Motown, and old time rock ‘n’ roll hits. Tickets: $65, $59, $47

HANNEKE CASSEL

Saturday, November 21, 8 p.m.

Celtic fiddler Cassel fuses sounds from the Isle of Skye and Cape Breton with Americana grooves and musical innovations. Tickets: $29, $24

FOLK SUMMIT: LULA WILES & TIM GEARAN

Saturday, November 28, 8 p.m.

The Rockport Folk Summit returns this spring with a double shot of Boston’s most beloved roots and folk acts; the rising star Berklee-bred trio of Lula Wiles and the wry, veteran songsmith Tim Gearan. As in past Summits, each will perform their own set before joining forces for a collaborative mashup final set. Tickets: $29, $24

MARI BLACK

Saturday, March 6, 2021, 8 p.m.

A genre-crossing fiddling sensation, Boston-based Mari Black has created a devoted following founded on the strength of her remarkable playing, infectious compositions, and stylistic shapeshifting that covers everything from Scottish reels to jazz to klezmer to American string band music. Tickets: $18, $15

EMMET COHEN

Friday, April 16, 2021, 8 p.m.

Possessing a fluid technique, an innovative tonal palette, and an extensive repertoire, pianist Emmet Cohen plays with the command and passion of an artist fully devoted to his medium. A member of Christian McBride’s Tip City band as well as Herlin Riley’s Quartet, Cohen comes to Rockport with his own group, the Emmet Cohen Trio. Tickets: $20, $18

GIL GUTIERREZ TRIO

Friday, May 21, 2021, 8 p.m.

Oaxacan-born guitarist and composer Gil Gutiérrez has been wowing audiences with his virtuosity for decades, most recently alongside the great Doc Severinsen. His music and playing have attracted attention across the globe, from North and South America to Europe through his many recordings, film scores, and concert appearances. Tickets: $29, $24

For more information, visit rockportmusic.org or email the box office at info@rockportmusic.org.