The ANGRY Donut will open in their new location at 44 Inn Street in downtown Newburyport on Friday, August 20, 2021. The donut shop specializes in “made from scratch” baked goods and delicious brioche donuts featuring homemade glazes and creative toppings.

Additional menu items include The ANGRY Egg Sandwich, a-made-to-order breakfast “sammie” on a homemade brioche bun, as well as house-made scones, muffins, breads, cakes, and cookies. Afternoon fare features soups, salads, and sandwiches, with an all-day beverage menu of organic coffees, teas, and espresso drinks.

Co-owners Jill Passen and Tom Quill are pleased to showcase their love of donuts, pastries and coffees in a fresh, contemporary way. The ANGRY Donut first opened in June 2016 selling fresh, scratch-made brioche donuts at farmer’s markets and pop-up events at area breweries.

“The ANGRY Donut is a treasured local café serving up delicious, homemade fare that is a favorite for Newburyport residents and visitors alike,” says Chris Skiba, general manager of Newburyport Development.

The ANGRY Donut also has locations at 38 Washington Street in Newburyport, and in Stratham, New Hampshire at 157 Portsmouth Ave.

For more information, visit theangrydonut.com.