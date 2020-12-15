The Procopio Companies yesterday announced a photo contest on behalf of Sedna Beverly. The aim of the contest is to promote Beverly as a vibrant, desirable community with ample holiday spirit—from Hanukkah to New Year’s Day.

Sedna Beverly is a new boutique, waterfront, multifamily development in the North Shore town.

The photo contest also seeks to support local businesses, as the winner will receive a gift card bundle to local Beverly businesses including restaurants Rosetti ($50) and FRANK ($50), Back Beat Brewing Company ($50), and a month of virtual fitness classes at Praxis.

To enter, all participants must tag @sednabeverlyapts on Facebook and Instagram and use the designated contest hashtag: #holidaysinbeverly. Sedna will share the most aesthetically pleasing posts on its own social media pages, where the public will have the ability to ‘like’ each post and determine the winner.

“Sedna offers a prime living experience located on the Beverly waterfront, just a short walk to downtown Beverly, and this contest was developed to showcase all the best that Beverly has to offer,” says Michael Procopio, Procopio’s vice president of development. “As we begin to lease our boutique, luxury apartment community, we want potential residents to understand all the benefits to life in Beverly, while also sharing the City of Beverly’s holiday cheer.”

The contest will run from December 14 through 11:59 p.m. EST on January 1, 2021. For more details on leasing at Sedna, visit sednabeverly.com.