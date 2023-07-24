The North Shore has way more than its fair share of charm and attractions but, according to a new list published by CNN, one of the region’s cities stands out. Gloucester is included on the network’s recently released list of 15 of America’s best small towns and cities.

Joining Gloucester on the list are Saranac Lake, New York; New Bern, North Carolina; Beaufort, South Carolina; Metropolis, Illinois; Mackinac Island Village, Michigan; Eureka Springs, Arkansas; Marfa, Texas; Taos, New Mexico; Whitefish, Montana; Moab, Utah; Friday Harbor, Washington; Julian, California; and Volcano, Hawaii.

CNN points to Gloucester’s “fresh-off-the-boat seafood,” whale watches, and schooner tours as among it’s attractions, and notes that reality TV favorite Wicked Tuna and the movie The Perfect Storm are both set in the city. The artists colony of Rocky Neck and Stage Fort Park earned shout outs as well.

With our North Shore expertise, however, we know that the appeal of Gloucester doesn’t stop there. This year the city is celebrating the 400th anniversary of its settlement by Europeans with a series of events and festivals. The Cape Ann Museum is a hidden gem, offering up a fascinating collection of art and artifacts exploring the history and culture of Cape Ann (including a major Edward Hopper exhibition currently underway).

There are plenty of options for great food beyond just seafood, from Italian sandwiches to fire-grilled steaks.

There’s a robust live music scene, lots of art – in galleries and studios, as well as on many exterior walls downtown – and an historic working waterfront. Movie lovers will want to explore the city looking for some of the settings from CODA, the winner of the Oscar for best picture in 2022.

What North Shore communities would you have put on the list? Tell us in the comments.