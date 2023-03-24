The Trustees of Reservations has announced ticket sales for Spring Blooms at the Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens in North Andover.

The property’s recently renovated grounds will be awash in colorful tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and other early bloomers from late April into May. Tickets will initially be available for dates from April 27 to May 9, though additional days may become available before or after this window, as Mother Nature makes her plans for the flowers more clear.

Trustees members can purchase tickets now for $12 for adults and $3 for children from two to 12. Tickets will be available to the general public – $20 for adults, $5 for children – on March 27. Advanced purchase of timed tickets is required; tickets will not be sold on site.

Grape hyacinths at Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens

The flowers will be spread across nine garden large areas throughout the property. Locally sourced snacks will be available at the concession stand and a scavenger hunt will be available to engage the youngest visitors. The historic home on-site will also be open to visitors during the event.

The Stevens-Coolidge property in 2021 debuted a significant transformation that included a new entrance and parking area, a visitors center and gift shop, a boardwalk through a wetland garden, and extensive garden renovations.

For folks looking for a daytrip or a weekend escape, the Trustees’ Naumkeag property in Stockbridge will also be hosting its yearly Daffodil and Tulip Festival featuring more than 130,000 bulbs blooming throughout eight acres of gardens in a picturesque mountain setting.