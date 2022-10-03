As fundraising theatrical group Voices of Hope closes in on its goal of raising $1 million for cancer research, the group is staging a fall gala celebrating musical theater’s most beloved composers.

On October 8, An Evening with Sondheim, Schwarz, and Webber will present an evening of song and dance that celebrates the work of some of Broadway’s most acclaimed composers: Stephen Sondheim (West Side Story, Into the Woods), Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), and Andrew Lloyd Webber (Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar). The music of these luminary contemporary artists is credited with changing the face of theatrical performance and laying the groundwork for a new generation of bold creativity from the likes of Lin Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Hamilton), and Jason Robert Brown (The Last 5 Years, Songs for a New World).

To date, Voices of Hope has donated more than $900,000 to cancer research as part of its “March to a Million” campaign. These funds help support new directions of cancer research such as immunotherapy, as well as the incredible advances in genomics and targeted therapies, are creating a whole new generation of treatment options and increased hope for both current and future generations of individuals and families impacted by cancer.

Voices of Hope is a nonprofit organization with more than 150 members who share a passion for the performing arts and a desire to join the fight against cancer by raising awareness and funds for cancer research. Past shows have included Titanic, Fiddler on the Roof, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Godspell. Sell-out audiences have praised Voices of Hope for the quality of their productions and impact on the local cancer community.

Proceeds from the show will benefit the Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies at MGH Cancer Center. Tickets range from $40 to $75 and are available now through www.nsmt.org/concerts.html. Visit vohboston.org for more information.