Still looking for the perfect gift for the oenophile in your life? Tickets are now available for the 34th annual Boston Wine and Food Festival, which kicks off at the Boston Harbor Hotel January 12, 2023 and extends into March. The opening weekend features a wine dinner with Staglin Family Vineyard, a virtual journey through the Cote d’Or, and an elegant opening reception.

This year’s festival will feature a compelling lineup of intimate winemaker-hosted dinners, seminars, thematic receptions, and celebratory brunches. The hotel is offering special packages and accommodations rates to create an ideal experience gift. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit the Greater Boston Food Bank and the James Beard Foundation.

The event, the nation’s longest-running wine and food festival, will be directed by Boston Harbor Hotel Executive Chef David Daniels and longtime food and wine festival expert, Nancy Bean, along with Boston Harbor Hotel Wine Sommelier Nick Daddona.

The exciting lineup of wine dinners for 2023 features Opus One from Napa, a Rock n’ Rhône master class, Far Niente, Battle of the Cabs, Hitchhiking through Napa with Kevin Zraly, and a Wine, Dine, Divine Women’s Leadership Dinner, among many more offerings.

For more information on the festival, schedule, tickets, and accommodations, visit boswineandfoodfestival.com.