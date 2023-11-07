The Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens’ Winterlights exhibition and the Stone Zoo’s ZooLights extravaganza are returning this year to illuminate the holiday season.

A Winterlights wonderland

Winterlights is a tradition of the Trustees of Reservations, which holds holiday light events at three of its properties: Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens in North Andover, Naumkeag in Stockbridge, and the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton. Running from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31, the immersive light display ushers visitors along a path decked with illuminated snowmen, sparkling balls hanging from trees, and plenty of light wrapped branches.

Photograph by Anantha Kondalraj Photograph by Anantha Kondalraj

Along the route, a concession stand serves up hot chocolate, cider, and seasonal snacks. A gift shop onsite offers a well-curated selection of holiday gifts and decorations, including ornaments, candles, books, gardening supplies, and children’s gifts.

Now in its sixth year, Winterlights has become a beloved tradition for many in the area. “We are grateful that so many families chose to make holiday memories with us these last several years, and we are eager to welcome them back this holiday season,” says Katie Theoharides, president and CEO of The Trustees.

Tickets are available now at thetrustees.org/winterlights.

ZooLights enchants

Stone Zoo brings the holiday magic with a show that spans the 26 acres of the zoo’s property in Stoneham, including musical light displays, giant glowing animal lanterns, and hundreds of thousands of lights strung throughout. The path takes visitors past a host of animals including black bears, Canada lynx, arctic foxes, and even non-flying (as far as we know) reindeer.

Photographs courtesy of Zoo New England

On select Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as on Christmas Eve, Mrs. Claus will wander the grounds taking pictures with her fans. With advanced reservations, very lucky visitors can join Santa Claus himself for hot chocolate and s’mores before heading out to enjoy the twinkling lights.

Timed tickets are required and can be purchased online at zoonewengland.org/zoolights.