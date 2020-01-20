Tendercrop Farm held the ninth annual Old Newbury Christmas Tree Bonfire this past Saturday, January 18. Each year, Newbury residents bring their Christmas trees to designated drop-off dumpsters to be a part of the magnificent blaze. The breathtaking event started at 3 p.m. with a live auction and vendors like Far From the Tree Cider, Ipswich Ale, and Plum Island Provisions.

All proceeds benefitted the Newbury Volunteer Fire Department, who lit the conflagration at 5 p.m. If you couldn’t be there in person, check out our roundup of some of the best photos and videos from the event below.