The Essex Agricultural Society, the organization that runs the Topsfield Fair, has announced that the Topsfield Fair will return in 2021. This year’s Fair dates are October 1 through 11, 2021.

“Having to cancel last year’s Topsfield Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic was devastating,” says James O’Brien, general manager of the Topsfield Fair. “We are thrilled to announce that the fair will return this year with no restrictions and we look forward to seeing everyone on the fairgrounds in October.”

Last year was only the third time that America’s Oldest Fair, which began in 1818, was canceled. In 1918 all agricultural fairs in the state were cancelled due to the worldwide influenza pandemic. The fair was cancelled again from 1943 to 1945 for World War II. “When the fair returned in 1946, it opened to record-breaking attendance,” added O’Brien. “Knowing how much people have missed going to events I expect this year’s fair will be a banner year for attendance. In preparation, we have installed additional sinks and hand-sanitizing stations to the hundreds already in place for added safety and convenience.”

Pre-fair admission tickets are $12 each and can be purchased online at topsfieldfair.org. Tickets during the run of the fair are $15 each.

The Topsfield Fair is in need of full-time and part-time staff as well as hundreds of volunteers in order to successfully run the fair. If interested, please call 978-887-5000. The Topsfield Fair is also accepting applications for vendors at topsfieldfair.org/about/concessions-vendors.

The Topsfield Fair will soon announce a schedule of concerts, which are all free with fair admission.

For more information, visit topsfieldfair.org.