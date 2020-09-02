True North Ale Company released BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL Imperial Stout today, September 2. The beer was brewed as part of the worldwide initiative sponsored by Weathered Souls Brewing of San Antonio, Texas to raise awareness about the injustices faced by people of color and to raise funds to fight systemic racism. Proceeds from the beer’s sales will support the New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund of The Boston Foundation.

“We are committed to raising awareness of the issues faced by people of color here in Massachusetts,” said Gary Rogers, founder and chief of business operations at True North Ales. “Conversations initiated over a beer can ultimately lead to real change. Let’s have those conversations.”

Opened in 2017, True North Ale beers have been poured in nearly 1,000 bars and restaurants and sold in more than 1,000 stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The brewery has won major international awards including a Gold Award at the 2018 World Beer Cup. It has been voted Best Brewery on Boston’s North Shore for three consecutive years. Its North Shore location features a 100+ seat tented patio, a 100+ seat taproom, and an events venue, The North Side, that may host events with more than 250 guests.

BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL Imperial Stout is brewed with Tahitian vanilla beans and cacao nibs, contributing flavors of dark roast coffee, black cherry, tobacco, and baker’s chocolate. A big beer at 10% ABV, it is meant for thoughtful sipping. Available exclusively at the True North Ales Taproom on draft and in four pack cans to take home beginning today.

For more information, visit truenorthales.com.