What makes for a romantic dinner? Whether you’re looking for cozy seating to inspire intimate conversation, plates to share, a roaring fire, or exciting flavors to ignite your senses, the North Shore has plenty to offer. We’ve gathered 10 of our favorites, perfect for a Valentine’s Day date or a special meal anytime.

Davio’s, Lynnfield

Celebrate Valentine’s Day all weekend long with a special, three-course, prix fixe dinner featuring selections like Cape Cod oysters, king salmon with béarnaise sauce, and red velvet cake. Even if you can’t make it out for the big weekend, the regular menu of steaks, pastas, and fresh seafood and the dining rooms warm woods and linen tablecloths will make any meal a romantic outing.

1250 Market St., Lynnfield, 781-944-4810, davios.com/lynnfield

Ledger, Salem

When we asked readers to share their romantic favorites, they responded with a clear choice: Ledger in Salem. Dinner at this converted bank comes with a unique historic ambiance, but the food might outshine even the singular atmosphere. Popovers with beef drippings are an indulgent dish to share, and the mains are note-perfect takes on classics like duck breast and salmon.

125 Washington St., Salem, 978-594-1908, ledgersalem.com



La Fina – Photographs by Brian Samuels

La Fina, Andover

With sexy, urban Art Deco styling and a steakhouse menu with a European twist, La Fina will transport you away from the New England winter. Stick with indulgent classics like oysters, filet au poivre, and creme brulee, or try something offbeat by sampling the haute dog, a one-pound hot dog topped with truffled horseradish mustard, pineapple onion relish, and a sprinkling of 24-karat gold flakes.

27 Main St., Andover, 978-475-4082, lafinarestaurant.com

Tonno, Gloucester

The banquette seating, exposed brick, and roaring fire encourage cozy intimacy, while the authentic Italian menu of homemade pastas, fresh seafood, and roasted meats will feed your stomach as well as your love. Kick off the meal with one of Tonno’s signature prosecco cocktails to set the perfect tone for the evening.

2 Main St., Gloucester, 978-879-4795, tonnorestaurant.com

34 Park, Andover

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special prix fixe menu serving up options including arancini, mussels, short ribs, citrus-glazed salmon, and chocolate ganache cake, all with optional wine pairings. Even if you miss the big day, 34 Park is a great destination for romance with modern Italian food served in a bright, chic dining room.

34 Park St., Andover, 978-409-2445, 34park.com

Short ribs at 34 Park – Photograph courtesy of 34 Park

FRANK, Beverly

Acclaimed chef Frank McLelland’s Beverly eatery takes a more casual approach than L’Espalier, the renowned, high-end Boston restaurant he owned until 2018. But the exquisite food and impeccable service remain, and the vibe – a little rustic, a little industrial – is perfect for relaxing and connecting over a good – no a great – meal.

112 Rantoul St., Beverly, 978-998-4946, farmtofrank.com

Karma Asian Fusion, Burlington

Warm lighting and cozy red booths set the mood nicely, but the food at Karma Fusion amps up the romance with a blend of Japanese, Thai, and French flavors, thoughtfully combined to spark your senses. And the menu if generous with the caviar and truffles, for some classic elegant touches.

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, 781-365-0687, burlington.karmaasianfusion.com

Karma Asian Fusion / Photograph by Anthony Tieuli

Nine Elm, Danvers

The intimate dining area is ideal for personal conversation and the warm atmosphere encourages closeness. The menu is stocked with dishes that are classic but never boring: The cider-brined pork chops, panko-crusted crab cakes, and roasted duck breast with butternut and bacon risotto are made with delicious attention to detail.

9 Elm St., Danvers, 978-774-9436, 9elm.com

Brine, Newburyport

Brine’s market-driven menu of oysters, crudo, and steak changes with the seasons, so there’s always something new to explore. A selection of small plates lets you sample and share, and the cocktail list features creative concoctions alive with the flavors of fresh fruits and herbs.

17 State St., Newburyport, 978-358-8479, brineoyster.com

Feather and Wedge, Rockport

Settle into the cozy dining room, order a charcuterie plate and fresh local bread to share, and listen to the waves pounding just outside as you enjoy your dinner. Top it all off with flourless chocolate cake for a sweet finish.

5 Main St., Rockport, 978-999-5917, featherandwedge.com

Rare Steakhouse, Everett

If you like your romance with a side of glamor and adrenaline, then Rare, a steakhouse located in Everett’s Encore casino resort, is your perfect destination. Another reader suggestion, Rare features luxurious cuts of meat served in a classically elegant gold-and-cream dining room. And when you’re done eating, you and your date can try your luck at the game tables or simply stroll around the property to take in the art, design, and landscaping.

1 Broadway, Everett, 857-770-3300, encorebostonharbor.com/dining-and-nightlife