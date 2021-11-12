If this year you’d like to give thanks without all the cleaning and cooking, book a table at one of these North Shore restaurants that will be serving up Thanksgiving fare that tastes great and doesn’t require you to scrub a single pan.

Hawthorne Hotel, Salem

Enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with historic New England ambiance. The menu includes all the classics – from roasted turkey breast with herbed gravy to buttermilk mashed potatoes – along with a few gourmet touches, like pumpkin bisque with cinnamon mascarpone and spiced cheesecake with salted caramel sauce.

View the menu on the website or call 978-825-4363 to make reservations.

1606 Restaurant at the Beauport Hotel, Gloucester

For dishes that transform the traditional feast enjoyed alongside breathtaking ocean views, head to the Gloucester waterfront. 1606 will be serving up a three-course meal for $74. Start out with clam chowder or lobster beignets, then move on to a main course of traditional turkey, baked haddock, or even prime filet of beef.



Reserve online or call 978-491-5090.

The dining room at 1606 Restaurant at the Beauport Hotel in Gloucester

Davio’s, Lynnfield

Davio’s in Lynnfield offers a $75 prix fixe ($23 for children) Thanksgiving menu with features like oven-roasted Vermont free-range organic turkey, orange glazed carrots, and cranberry apple chutney. But, if you’re craving classic Italian this holiday, they’ll also offer their full dinner menu, including steaks and pasta. You can even order up a turkey sandwich to bring home for a leftover-style lunch the next day.

Visit the website to view the menu or make reservations.

Grove at Briar Barn Inn, Rowley

At Grove you’ll dine in a rustic post-and-beam barn that perfectly sets the scene for a New England Thanksgiving feast. The a la carte menu includes a classic turkey dinner accompanied by mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and stuffing, along with some out-of-the box options like baked haddock or sweet potato and date ravioli.

Reserve a table online or by calling 978-484-5166.

Garden Cafe, Encore Boston Harbor, Everett

Sit overlooking the resort’s garden lobby and enjoy a $42 prix fixe meal of pumpkin bisque, free-range turkey, whipped potatoes, haricots verts, and house-made stuffing. Top it all off with a chocolate-cherry bread pudding and vanilla ice cream.



Reserve a table at the cafe website.

Rare Steakhouse, Encore Boston Harbor, Everett

For a gourmet Thanskgiving feast with elegant steakhouse ambiance, reserve a spot for Rare’s $65 prix fixe dinner. Start off with squash soup, move on to stuffed turkey roulade with whipped potatoes and cranberry compote, and finish the meal with roasted apple and pecan tart served with bourbon caramel and crème fraîche ice cream.

Reservations available online.

L’Andana, Burlington

Stick with tradition and order the herb-roasted turkey dinner, or venture out with pasta, steak, or chicken at this upscale Italian favorite. Finish with an apple crostata for a sweet touch of Thanksgiving.

Peruse the menu and make reservations at the restaurant website.

Mission Oak Grill Newburyport

Now accepting reservations, this Newburyport steakhouse offers creative cuisine in a polished-yet-cozy environment — perfect for a fall feast.

Make reservations online.

Fogo de Chão, Burlington and Boston

Enjoy a full Brazilian churrasco experience with a Thanksgiving twist. Fogo de Chão will be serving up roasted turkey au jus, sweet potato casserole, and Brazilian sausage and apple stuffing in addition to its standard slate of savory roasted meats and sides.

Visit the website to make reservations.