Just because we can’t have gatherings this Memorial Day weekend doesn’t mean we can’t grill! And with this weekend’s temperatures soaring into the seventies, get ready to spark up the grill and celebrate some of life’s small joys. Here are three North Shore restaurants selling grill kits to go, ready for you to prepare a quality, Memorial Day dinner at home.

—

Tonno

Gloucester + Wakefield

Find grill-ready meals at both of Tonno’s locations this weekend, in Gloucester or in Wakefield, and put together a Memorial Day feast that everyone will enjoy. Choose from selections like burgers, hot dogs, pork chops, and chicken breast. For steak lovers, they offer an 8 oz. filet mignon or sirloin tips, and for those partial to seafood, you can grab salmon, tuna, or breaded haddock. Order now for pickup on Saturday.

tonnorestaurant.com

—

Brine

Newburyport

Newburyport’s oyster and crudo bar is good for more than just fish—this Memorial Day weekend, they’re offering two kinds of grill kits so you can bring the flavors of Brine to your own backyard. Kit #1 has two pounds of flank steak, while #2 includes two prime ribeyes. Both kits come with potato and pasta salads and housemade rubs and marinades, like harissa rub with paprika and chile powder, yuzu marinade, and roasted garlic miso. Don’t forget to add on strawberry shortcake for dessert!

brineoyster.com

—

Settler

Salem

In addition to their regular menu of dinner options, wine, and beer, Settler is now offering “Brit’s Kits,” perfect for cooking up a restaurant-quality meal at home with minimal hassle. Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, you can grab a burger kit with four 8 oz. beef patties on brioche buns with aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, plus cabbage slaw and potato wedge fries on the side. Order now for Saturday pickup.

settlersalem.com