Breakfast in bed? A dozen roses? However you celebrate Mother’s Day for the special moms in your life, you should definitely put pastries on the list. The North Shore has some incredibly delicious from-scratch bakeries with can’t-be-missed Mother’s Day offerings. Pain aux chocolats? Lemon bars? French toast croissants? Wheat-free chocolate cupcakes? Find all those and more, plus some special Mother’s Day gifts, at these North Shore bakeries.

—

Honeycomb

Hamilton

At Honeycomb in Hamilton, you can pick up some tasty treats for mom, like their signature salted honey bar, and grab her a unique gift while you’re at it! Honeycomb sells retail items like cookbooks, honey, candles, and Mother’s Day cards. And they recently added beautiful, locally made New England Loom rugs to their online shop’s repertoire. You can place orders online and pick them up at the store’s takeout window for safe, no-contact pickup.

honeycombhamilton.com

—

Caramel Patisserie

Salem

Four-time BONS winner Caramel Patisserie, a French bakery in Salem, is owned by French-born sibling duo Sophie and Dimitri Vallier. Offering specialties like macarons, l’operas, eclairs, and baguettes, the shop is open for walk-in takeout or phone orders. Try their dreamy Mother’s Day special, a tarte tropézienne: a sugar brioche filled with vanilla pastry cream. Order by today by calling the store at 978-594-0244. Or, have a bit of fun in the kitchen by ordering some of Caramel’s own crêpe dough.

caramelpatisserie.com

—

Sandpiper Bakery

Gloucester

Indulge mom with a lemon meringue or chocolate cream pie from Gloucester’s handmade bake shop Sandpiper, specializing in French and English baking. Besides their Mother’s Day specials, their regular breakfast pastry menu will be on sale Thursday through Sunday, available for phone ordering and curbside pickup. They’re also partnering with Caus, a collective for sustainable and local fashion, to offer gifts for the consciously fashionable mom, like jewelry, perfumes, sweatshirts, and other ethically made goods. Place orders through Caus and arrange for pickup at Sandpiper.

sandpiperbakery.com

—

Buttermilk Baking Company

Newburyport

The Southern-inspired, from-scratch bakery in downtown Newburyport bakes everything in small batches and by hand. Even though the shop is currently closed, they post weekly menus and specials that are available for pick-up on their front porch. Their Mother’s Day menu, available on Instagram and Facebook, includes offerings like quiche, cranberry orange scones, hilariously decorated tarts, and a gorgeous, gold “Queen B” cake. Email buttermilkbaking@gmail.com to place orders, ready for pickup between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

buttermilkbaking.com

—

Figtree Kitchen

Newburyport

Specializing in unique and small-batch baked goods, Figtree in Newburyport is offering online ordering for pastry pickup. They carry a range of savory and wheat-free treats, and Mother’s Day specials include delectable tarts like mushroom, cheddar, and chive, or potato, bacon, and gorgonzola. You can also find many of their regular offerings like croissants and wheat-free muffins, scones, and cookies.

figtreekitchen.com