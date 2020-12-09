Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish “festival of lights,” begins tomorrow, December 10, at sundown, and goes through next Friday evening, December 18.

Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the second temple in Jerusalem in 165 B.C. after the Maccabean Revolt. The holiday is celebrated today with the lighting of the menorah, plus traditional foods, games, and gifts.

These four local bakeries and restaurants are offering Jewish pastries and foods—celebrate the season this weekend while supporting local businesses.

—

Buttermilk Baking Co.

Newburyport

The Newburyport bakery, known for its hilarious pie decorations and witty sayings, is offering jelly donuts and Star of David Linzer cookies this weekend. Stop in Tuesday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., or Friday or Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. As their offerings can vary day to day, it’s best to call ahead before you go!

buttermilkbaking.com

—

Kane’s Donuts

Saugus

In celebration of Hanukkah, Kane’s Donuts will also be offering a jelly donut treat. Called Sufganiyot, these traditional mini jelly donuts, deep-fried and eaten at Hanukkah, commemorate the miracle of one night of oil lasting for eight days at the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. Kane’s Sufganiyot are filled with raspberry jam and sprinkled with powdered sugar, and go for $2 each.

kanesdonuts.com

—

Mamaleh’s Delicatessen

Cambridge, Melrose, Marblehead

Mamaleh’s, a “modern-era” Jewish delicatessen in Cambridge’s Kendall Square, can supply all your Hanukkah food needs. In addition to the standards (latkes and Sufganiyot), you can also find Hanukkah treats like fried artichokes, veal schnitzel, fried apple pie, and latke mix to make at home. You can even find Hanukkah cards and gift wrap along with food. And, they’re popping up in Melrose this Saturday afternoon and in Marblehead on December 22—simply place your order online and head to the suburban pickup truck to pick it up.

mamalehs.com

—

Lamplighter Brewing Co.

Cambridge

The Cambridge brewery is hosting a virtual Hanukkah beer dinner on December 10 in conjunction with Mamaleh’s. Pre-order the dinner here, then pick it up at the brewery on the afternoon of December 10 before tuning into a virtual call at 7:30 p.m. to walk you through the preparation and the pairings. See the full menu here, which includes fried artichoke, schnitzel, squash soup, and olive oil cake.

lamplighterbrewing.com