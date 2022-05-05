Cinco de Mayo – May 5 – commemorates the victory of Mexico over France in the 1862 Battle of Puebla. In the United States, the holiday has become an opportunity to celebrate the colors, flavors, and, of course, the tequilas of our neighbor to the South.

Looking to observe the occasion? These North Shore hot-spots offer everything from delicious tacos and enchiladas to sangria, margaritas, and a huge variety of tequilas suitable for sipping straight-up.

Temazcal Tequila Cantina

Finish up an afternoon of shopping at Lynnfield’s Market Street or the Burlington Mall with a celebratory margarita at one of Temazcal’s two area locations. Choose from their wide selection of house-made margaritas, cocktails, and sangrias for a refreshing treat, or sample from the list of 250 tequilas. Their lobster guacamole can’t be missed, so order another round of chips for the table. And if the weather cooperates, enjoy it all outdoors.

500 Market St., Lynnfield, 781-334-2500

2 Wall St., Burlington, 781-272-9700

temazcalcantina.com

NexMex Thing

Kick off the festivities early with a tequila tasting at noon or grab some friends after work and try the mega-rita, a vat of your favorite Mexican cocktail scaled up to serve as many as four people. The food is as good as the drinks, with enchiladas, tacos, and burritos earning rave reviews from customers. Don’t want to fight the crowds? Order a takeout taco kit, complete with margaritas to enjoy all the flavor at home.

5 Central St., Peabody, 978-839-3931, nexmexthing.com

The Roof

For a celebration with a view, visit Salem’s only rooftop restaurant and bar, high atop the Hotel Salem. Start with an orange blossom or prickly pear margarita, then nibble at some Mexican street corn or a lobster quesadilla before digging into carne asada tacos or a carnitas burrito.

209 Essex St., Salem, 978-451-4950, theroofsalem.com

The Roof, Salem

Agave Mexican Bistro

A staple of Newburyport dining since 2002, Agave offers over 125 different Tequilas and a wide variety of authentic, delicious Mexican food. Their margarita menu even offers the option to concoct your own cocktail, ensuring you get exactly what you want. Their outdoor patio makes for perfect people watching, while you sip on your personalized margarita.

50 State St., Newburyport, 978-499-0428, agavemexicanbistro.com

Howling Wolf Taqueria

From quesadillas to burritos, you do not want to miss out on the food at Howling Wolf this Cinco de Mayo. Their avocado fries are a can’t-miss for any visit – add in a fully-stocked tequila bar and a wide-ranging taco menu and you are all set for a great night. The award-winning taqueria’s lively atmosphere makes for the perfect setting for Cinco celebrations this week.

76 Lafayette St., Salem, 978-744-9653

howlingwolftaqueria.com

Margarita specials at King’s

La Victoria Taqueria

La Victoria Taqueria aims to bring authentic Mexican street food to the North Shore, serving family recipes and local ingredients. This Cinco de Mayo, enjoy one of their deliciously authentic tacos or tortas and wash it all down with a refreshing Mexican soda. Or take your food to go and make your own margaritas to accompany the acclaimed food.

6 Wallis St., Beverly, 978-969-2228, victoriataqueria.com

King’s

King’s may be more well known for bowling than for burritos, but they will be putting on quite the fiesta for Cinco de Mayo. Pair a sweet or spicy margarita special with tacos stuffed with chicken tinga, carnitas, boom boom shrimp, or more.

52 Second Ave., Burlington, 781-238-4400

510 Market St., Lynnfield, 781-334-4400

kings-de.com