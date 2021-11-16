The convivial atmosphere at 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar just gained a new spot for indulgence, with a sleek oval-shaped bar featuring a special selection of oysters and cocktail pairings. Tiles in jewel-like shades of blue confer a shimmery ocean vibe, while bar stools upholstered in bright aqua invite lingering, mixing 1950s retro with glamorous appeal.

Settle into one of those 20 comfy padded chairs to watch the oyster-shucker at work, while perusing a daily menu of oysters served at the bar and specialty cocktails conceptualized by bartender AC Whitfield to complement raw bar offerings.







Oyster selections will change daily, based on what is most delectable and focus on the wide variety of East Coast oysters available. In addition to the special oyster list, diners at the bar can order from the entire 1606 menu, from rich crab cakes to hearty lobster risotto. For a light meal, we’d suggest the “Melody” selection of a dozen oysters, paired with a bowl of the restaurant’s famous lobster bisque, perhaps accompanied by the “Star’s on the Harbor” cocktail – a lemony, minty mix of Hendrick’s gin and soda.

The new oyster bar nicely complements the cozy appeal of the Beauport’s large, convivial lobby bar, and is the centerpiece of an upgrade that focuses on highlighting the spectacular views of Gloucester Harbor just outside the floor-to-ceiling windows. To maximize light and views and make room for the new bar, a quartet of booths was removed and new drapes and lighting continue the ocean theme. The combination creates an ideal spot for indulgence. Plan a visit at sunset, when you can admire the play of the golden light on the water while enjoying shellfish straight from the ocean.

