True North Ale Company has partnered with Mass Audubon on a new limited-edition American IPA, KESTREL. The brew pays homage to the American Kestrel, a small falcon once plentiful on the North Shore, but now experiencing widespread decline.

The beer is aggressively hoppy, with notes of bright orange citrus, tropical fruit, and pine. The can features a photo of a Kestrel along with information and a link encouraging drinkers to learn more about the Massachusetts native bird. A portion of proceeds will support Mass Audubon’s projects to boost Kestrel habitat.

The American Kestrel is listed as a Species of Conservation Concern in the wildlife action plans of all six New England states. The Kestrel’s greatest threat is habitat decline, so

Mass Audubon has launched efforts like adding more open field acreage to the Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary along with a Kestrel nesting box, to help the bird rebound.

When Gary Rogers, president of True North Ales, was looking for a name for his new IPA, his son, a biology major, suggested the American Kestrel. Mass Audubon agreed to the collaboration, and a new brew was born.

You can find the Kestrel American IPA for a limited time at True North Ale’s Ipswich taproom, along with select restaurants across the North Shore and several stores, like Trader Joe’s and Total Wine & Spirits.

“It has been a very rewarding collaboration thus far,” says Gary Rogers.

For more information, visit truenorthales.com and massaudubon.org.