Keep it SIMPLE…
When I’m planning a gathering a lot of my time goes into the menu. I can spend days, even weeks pouring over the perfect pairings and deciding what to serve. So, one of the best things about Thanksgiving is the menu is pretty much decided for you. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel! Focus on a properly prepared turkey and all of the beloved side dishes that make your family most happy. The way I see it, Thanksgiving is all about nostalgia and creating those flavors that bring us home. So, don’t turn your back on the classics when it comes to this holiday. Make your greatest hits, make them well and don't go overb