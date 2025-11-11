What are you thankful for this year? This Thanksgiving season, we’re grateful for the simple joys of a delicious holiday dinner, the laughter of friends and family, and a few days off to recharge before the end of the year. Whether you’re looking to cook locally grown and raised food this Turkey Day, give back at a local charity, or support our many small businesses here on the North Shore, we’ve detailed some of our favorite ways to get into the spirit of the season—and to stay thankful for the little things.

Buy a Locally Raised Turkey

First things first—secure your Thanksgiving turkey! Raymond’s Turkey Farm in Methuen has been raising turkeys since 1950, and you can place your Thanksgiving orders up through November 7. Tendercrop Farms, with locations in Newbury and Wenham, also raises its own turkeys, along with antibiotic-free chickens and Black Angus beef.

Andover Wine Merchant has a great selection of holiday wines. | Photograph by Jared Charney

Visit Local Farms For Produce

We’re practically swimming in fantastic family-run farms here on the North Shore, many of which are open into the winter. Stop by the farm stand at any of our local farms—Russell Orchards, Brooksby Farm, Connors Farm, Smolak Farms, Cider Hill Farm, or Marini Farm Stand, to name a few—and get Thanksgiving dinner inspiration from their fresh, local produce.

Appleton Farms I Photograph by Shutterstock

Shop For Wine

Don’t forget about a Thanksgiving dinner highlight, the wine. Some of our favorite local wine shops help you pick your favorites—not just with their knowledgeable experts, but also with their tastings. At Andover Wine Merchant you’ll find free wine tastings on Friday evenings between 5 and 7 p.m., and at Lucille Wine Shop in Lynn, they do paid tastings by reservations on Fridays and Saturdays. And at Leary’s in Newburyport, the state’s oldest purveyors of wine and spirits, they do weekly wine tastings Saturdays from 4 to 6 p.m.

Photograph Courtesy of Newburyport Farmers’ Market

Volunteer at a Food Bank

If you’re thankful for having enough on the table this season, consider donating your time to others less fortunate by volunteering at one of the North Shore’s many food assistance programs. Nourishing the North Shore in Newburyport, Beverly Bootstraps, The Open Door in Gloucester, the Merrimack Valley Food Bank, Our Neighbors’ Table in Salisbury and Amesbury, and My Brother’s Table in Lynn can often use volunteers to help with food preparation and distribution.

Lucille Wine Shop I Photograph by Elise Sinagra Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Donate to a Local Charity

If you can’t donate your time this Thanksgiving season, get into the spirit of giving with food or monetary donations to any of the above organizations or any of the many other fantastic nonprofits on the North Shore. These groups include Essex County Greenbelt Association, the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, Girls Inc., Uncommon Threads, and Harborlight Homes.

Alex Goldman, taproom/brand manager at Far from the Tree I Photographs by Jared Charney

Pick Up Fresh Flowers

Whether you’re hosting a Turkey Day gathering or you need to grab a gift to take to someone else’s, fresh flowers are always a great idea. We love supporting local florists like Nunan Florist, Evans Flowers, Ward’s Florist, or Les Fleurs in Andover. Les Fleurs even does flower-arranging workshops throughout the year, and you can also book private workshops for your own group.

Bake a Pie (or Several)

Nothing says “Thanksgiving” like pumpkin pie (or apple pie, for that matter)— and you can capitalize on pie season and practice with a couple of pies before the holiday. We suggest picking up produce at your local farm stand: Roasting and pureeing your own pumpkin rather than using the canned stuff is so worth it!

The White Barn I Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Or Buy a Pie

If you’re not into baking, plenty of folks around here are. You can find whole pies for sale at bakeries like Honeycomb in Hamilton, Sandpiper in Ipswich, or Three Sweet Pies Bakery in Rowley, or at farms like Appleton Farms, Tendercrop Farms, or Smolak Farms.

Shop For Table Decor

Hosting a gathering this month and look – ing to refresh your dishware, glasses, or table linens? We have no shortage of fantastic home décor shops here on the North Shore to check out—some of our favorites include the White Barn in Essex, Baran Home in Newburyport, and Savoir Faire in Andover.

Hike Amid the Last of the Foliage

As stick season approaches, enjoy the last days of autumn weather and take advan – tage of our endless hiking options north of Boston. If you haven’t before, this is your sign to go for a walk at the Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield, Maudslay State Park in Newburyport, or the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge in Newbury.

Taste Hard Apple Cider

Make the most of apple season by trying out one (or all) of the North Shore’s hard cider purveyors. Far From the Tree has plenty of seasonal releases to try at its Salem cider house. And both Russell Orchards in Ipswich and Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury craft traditional orchard ciders you can taste at their respective farms—and pick up a bottle to serve alongside wine at Thanksgiving dinner!

Sign Up for a Turkey Trot

Start training to be part of a Thanksgiving tradition at one of several turkey trots in the area, all on the morning of Thanks – giving Day. Salem’s Wild Turkey Run supports the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, while Newburyport’s Maudslay Turkey Trot and Andover’s Feaster Five, now in their 35th and 38th years, respectively, benefit various charities like Our Neighbors’ Table and the Merrimack Valley Y.

Take a Cooking Class

Get into the spirit of the season by elevating your cooking skills this year. Taste Buds Kitchen in North Andover offers adult cooking classes. And at Sweetbay Flowers & Gifts in Wakefield, you can take a fall-themed cake decorating class on Nov. 8.

Visit a Farmers Market

Plenty of farmers markets run through the fall and winter here—so if you don’t live near a farm stand to give you produce inspiration for your Thanksgiving dinner, check out your local farmers market. You’ll find them running through November in towns like Lynn, Salem, Marblehead, and Newburyport.