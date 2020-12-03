This November, Salvatore Lupoli, president and CEO of Lupoli Companies, opened Andover’s newest modern Italian restaurant, 34 Park, located at 34 Park Street.



The restaurant’s menu offers a fresh take on authentic Italian with abundant portions featuring locally sourced ingredients for brunch, lunch, and dinner. You can find menu items such as a veal milanese, chicken parmesan, filet mignon, colossal shrimp scampi, and Sal’s signature North End-style pizza.

The brunch menu, available Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sundays from 12 noon to 3:30 p.m., features classics like eggs and hash, unique items like stuffed French toast, and even a breakfast pizza. You can find show-stopping cocktails like their Bloody Mary and their “Bacon” drinks, featuring bacon-infused vodka marinated on-site at 34 Park for one full month before it is served.

“There is brunch, then there is brunch at 34 Park,” says Jimi Gallant, executive chef at 34 Park.



An extensive wine menu and creative beverage program includes classic and innovative cocktails like the 34 Park G&T, Blueberry Lemonade, Mommy’s Apple Juice, and more, all served in unique vessels.



The restaurant’s newly renovated space exudes a light and airy Hamptons-style atmosphere with white-washed brick walls, sleek lighting, grey leather seating, a marble bar, and Instagram-worthy modern décor.

Plexiglass dividers ensure guests more safety.



COVID-19 precautions include a mask requirement for all staff, hand sanitizing stations located throughout the indoor and outdoor spaces, and floor markers to control the flow of foot traffic and encourage social distancing. Guests are required to wear masks upon entry and exit of the restaurant. Staff and guests alike are encouraged to stay home when appropriate.



The takeaway area will offer the entire 34 Park menu to-go as well as catering options. The al fresco dining area, The Veranda, offers outdoor seating in the heart of Andover and live jazz on Fridays and Saturdays.



34 Park is taking the place of the former Salvatore’s Andover. According to Lupoli, “I am so thankful to the people of Andover for supporting Salvatore’s restaurant for so many years. As dining trends continue to change, I wanted to offer the community a new, modern restaurant with exciting décor and creative menu options.”



Lupoli recently added Fergal Gildea, former food and beverage director of the Revere Hotel in Boston, to his team. Gildea will help Lupoli spearhead the opening of four new restaurants in the Merrimack Valley in the next two years.

34park.com