The Trustees offers online ordering and no-contact pick-ups at four Greater Boston area farms that operate farm stores and popular Trustees Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs. As one of the largest nonprofit owners of conserved farmland and operator of six working farms in Massachusetts, The Trustees is committed to increasing safe and convenient access for area families to locally sourced farm products, humanely raised meat, and fresh, healthy produce while also supporting our local communities and food economy.

“Now more than ever, we know there is an increasing desire among our members and Massachusetts residents to know they can access healthy, local food for their families,” says Trustees president & CEO Barbara Erickson. “During this time of uncertainty about our economy and our overall health and well-being, we are thrilled we can expand our farm operations to provide a platform for increased access to delicious and nutritious food from Trustees farms and area farm partners.”

Understanding the need for heightened food safety protocols, The Trustees is in touch with the Massachusetts

Department of Agriculture Resources and complying with all CDC and FDA guidelines for food handling to distribute

locally grown and raised produce, meat, eggs and food products safely and efficiently.

“We tested the program at two of our farms over the past few weeks, and it was a huge success,” adds Liz Green, Trustees’ Agriculture Program Associate Director. “We are encouraged by the enthusiasm and popular demand for local, farm fresh food options from our communities and look forward to offering this online ordering and no-contact pick up service to even more people.”

No-Contact Pickup

Online ordering and no-contact pickup is now available at four Greater Boston Trustees farms including Powisset Farm in Dover, Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough, Appleton Farms in Ipswich, and Weir River Farm in Hingham. Customers simply place their orders online and follow instructions for pick up schedules and locations. Online ordering is open to all, while supplies last, with Trustees Members receiving their standard 10% discount benefit when placing orders online. To help support communities and other local farm partners, The Trustees is providing additional produce and products from other area farms such as mushrooms, milk, cream, goat cheese maple syrup, cornmeal and wheat flour, and coffee.

Sustainable Agriculture

Sustainable agriculture is a key component of the Trustees mission of preserving vibrant farmland. Food on Trustees

farms is grown with a focus on environmental practices that maintain healthy soil, conserve water, and support a strong

local ecosystem where pollinators, birds, and wildlife can thrive in balance alongside crops. In the fall of 2019, the

organization received organic certification from the United States Department of Agriculture National Organic Program

for its vegetable farms at Appleton Farms in Ipswich, Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough, and Powisset Farm in Dover.

All three vegetable operations are also fully FSMA (Food Safety Modernization Act) compliant and follow strict food

safety procedures.

The Trustees is the nation’s first and Massachusetts’ largest conservation and preservation nonprofit and one of the largest private owners of farmland in the Commonwealth. The organization is committed to contributing directly to the sustainability of local farms and food systems through vegetable CSA programs, livestock production, on-site farm stands and farmers’ markets, and a Mobile Farmers Market as well as through farm-based educational programs. For more details on Trustees farms and Community Supported Agriculture programs, visit thetrustees.org/foodhub.