The Yard @ Beachmont Square, the new community space at Suffolk Downs, will host a series of Spring Pop-Up Markets on Saturday, April 19, May 17, and June 21 in partnership with the Revere Beach Farmers Market. The Spring Pop-Up Markets will include farmers and fresh produce vendors, local vendors, food trucks, and giveaways for customers. Each market will be hosted from 11 AM to 2 PM at The Yard, located just steps away from the MBTA Blue Line’s Beachmont Station. The markets are the result of a collaboration between The HYM Investment Group (“HYM”) and The City of Revere.

The first market, held on April 19, will be a celebration of spring and will feature interactive spring activities for guests to enjoy. The farmers and vendors that will be on-site for the market kickoff include: Riverdale Farm, Jae Bird Farm, Farmer Dave, Del’s Coffee, Tantine Mime’s Gourmet, HappyTails Bakery, Secret Stash Sweets, Healthy Nut Snacks, The Bread Shop, Revere Mobile Hall, and Eastie Farm.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with the City of Revere to host the Spring Pop-up Markets at The Yard @ Beachmont Square,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of HYM. “Suffolk Downs continues to be a place for the local community to gather, and these markets will bring fresh, local goods, great food, and a lively atmosphere to the Beachmont Square neighborhood. We are excited to welcome residents and visitors alike to these events in support of the Revere Beach Farmers Market and all the local vendors.”



“Our partnership with Suffolk Downs is about creating connection, and this move to expand the Revere Beach Farmers Market by including spring markets at The Yard is an exciting step for our city,” said Mayor of Revere Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “This collaboration not only strengthens our local economy by supporting small businesses and farmers, but it also creates more opportunities for our community to come together in a fun new environment.”

