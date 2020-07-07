Tuscan Brands will open Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar, a new restaurant concept, at 54 Merrimac Street in downtown Newburyport in mid-July. Tuscan Brands is acclaimed for celebrating culinary traditions from all over Italy. Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar will feature locally sourced seafood, a raw bar, Tuscan Brand’s famous scratch made pasta, as well as house made artisan breads, Neapolitan style pizzas, house made desserts, gelato, and more.

The restaurant’s beautiful waterfront location overlooking the Merrimack River has sweeping harbor views and boasts ample outdoor seating for warm weather al fresco dining. Featuring a total interior transformation, the new restaurant will be an exciting addition to the already flourishing restaurant scene in Newburyport.

“We are delighted to announce the addition of Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar to Newburyport’s vibrant culinary community,” says Rebekah Macchia, Marketing Director of Newburyport Development. “The opening in Newburyport is extremely exciting news for local residents and visitors alike,” she continues.

“We can’t wait to bring Tuscan Brands to another part of the Merrimack Valley,” says Joe Faro, CEO and ‘Chief Food Taster’ of Tuscan Brands. “This restaurant will be a new concept for us, curated just for Newburyport. It’s going to be such a special destination, considering its incredible waterfront location at the end of the Merrimac Street boardwalk and its ocean-inspired interior design. Given Tuscan’s DNA of ‘artisan Italian cuisine’ and the surroundings of our newest restaurant, our focus will be coastal Italian creations.”

Founded by Faro, Tuscan Brands is the culmination of two generations sharing authentic artisan Italian cooking experiences. Tuscan Kitchen opened in Salem, New Hampshire in 2010 as a destination for diners to eat and drink their way through the Old World’s diverse regional scratch cuisine. Tuscan Market in Salem followed in 2012 as a reimagined Italian marketplace to shop for freshly baked breads, handmade pastas, pastries, gelato, Italian wines, and butchered meats. They’ve since opened Tuscan Kitchens in Burlington, Boston, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.