This month we make the official leap from summer into fall. But, even as the temperatures start to edge downward, there is plenty of time left to get outside and celebrate the history, nature, and culture of our region.

We’ve collected ten ideas to make it easy to find the fun during this month of change:

1. Zachari Logan book signing, Peabody Essex Museum, Salem | Sept. 8

Visit the exhibition Zachari Logan: Remembrance, a reflection on loss, healing, and grief, then stay to hear Logan read from his book of poetry A Natural History of Unnatural Things. A Q&A session, book signing and, refreshments will follow. For more details about the event, visit the museum website.

2. Ales and Tails, Stone Zoo, Stoneham | Sept. 10

Sip a lager with a leopard or enjoy an ale with an alligator. This tasting event features samples from 19 area brewers, distillers, and cider-makers; food from local restaurants; and a chance to mingle with some truly wild party guests, including flamboyant flamingoes, cheeky river otters, and high-swinging gibbons. To check out the full list of brewers or buy tickets, visit zoonewengland.org/engage/ales-tails.

3. Arpeggione Ensemble concert, Long Hill, Beverly | Sept. 11

Under a tent amid the stunning landscape of the estate at Long Hill, immerse yourself in the music of the Arpeggione Ensemble, a classical music group that reimagines historically-informed chamber music. In case of inclement weather, the rain date will be Sept. 25. For complete details and to buy tickets, visit the Trustees website.

4. Vintage Lawn Party, Salem Common, Salem | Sept. 11

Dust off your cloches and your waistcoats, don your favorite vintage finery, and head to Salem Common for an afternoon of old-fashioned fun including lawn games, dancing and dance lessons, and a live big band. Or come in modern-day attire and browse the vintage vendors for retro inspiration. For more details, check out the event’s Facebook page.

Vintage Lawn Party | Photo courtesy of Salem Common Neighborhood Association

5. Newburyport Documentary Film Festival, Newburyport | Sept. 16-18

This annual film showcase promises to deliver nearly 30 “provocative, poignant, and fun documentaries,” that touch on climate change, prejudice, addiction, racism, attempts to grapple with traumatic histories, and more. There will also be filmmaker Q&As, panel discussions, and opportunities to view the work of young, emerging documentarians. Visit nbptdocufest.org for the full schedule.

6. Full Moon Story Slam, The Actors Studio, Amesbury | Sept. 17

A story slam is a storytelling competition where community members gather and attempt to perform the most beguiling true-life tale. This month, the Full Moon Story Slam is asking for stories on the theme of “Cravings.” Storytellers and listeners are happily welcome. For more details about attending – and perhaps performing? – visit The Actors Studio website.

7. Farm Day Weekend, Appleton Farms, Ipswich | Sept. 17-18

Embrace the coming of autumn with hay rides, sack races, a hay bale obstacle course, and visits with farm animals. The farm’s popular wood-fired pizza will be on offer and local craft beer vendors will be selling their brews. More details available at The Trustees’ website.

8. Wingmasters: North American Birds of Prey, Newburyport Public Library, Newburyport | Sept. 20

Get up close with some of the most impressive predators in the avian world. Licensed raptor rehabilitators will present five live birds of prey and share information about their role at the top of the food chain, their hunting adaptations, and the challenges posed by their rapidly changing habitats. The event is free, but registration is required. For more details and to register, visit the library website.

Photo courtesy of Hamilton Wenham Children’s Business Fair

9. Children’s business fair, Wenham Museum, Wenham | Sept. 24

Back for its second year, this event showcases in the innovation and ingenuity of young people across the region. Some 35 children from ages eight to 18 will be sharing their entrepreneurial dreams, handmade products, and clever service ideas, while competing for prizes for creativity, business potential, and presentation. Last year’s offerings included homemade dog biscuits, jewelry, tutoring services, knitted items and more. Learn more online or just come see what inspiration this year brings.

10. Indigenous Heritage Day, Cape Ann Museum Green, Gloucester | Sept. 24

This day of outdoor activities and interactive song and dang performances celebrates the culture and traditions of the Massachusett, Nipmuc, and Wampanoag Tribes that lived in the region before the arrival of white settlers. The event will also include the unveiling of two artifacts that were recovered and restored using traditional methods. More details available at the museum website.