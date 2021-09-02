Just because summer is ending doesn’t mean the fun has to. September is one of the most beautiful months on the North Shore, with mild weather and without the summer tourist crowds. Here are a few of the events around the region that we can’t wait for this month.

Gloucester Schooner Festival

September 3 – 6

The 37th annual festival runs this Labor Day Weekend, wrapping up summer with events centered around these historical schooners and the maritime community. A Gloucester tradition for decades, the festival is hosted by Maritime Gloucester and this year includes events like a block party, boat deck tours, and the Boat Parade of Lights.

Where: Downtown Gloucester

maritimegloucester.org/schooner-festival

Farmhouse Wood-Fired at Appleton Farms

Thursdays – Sundays

Every Thursday through Sunday this month, head to Appleton Farms in Ipswich for an afternoon of wood-fired pizza on the beautiful grounds of Appleton Farms. The menu changes weekly to focus on seasonal ingredients, and each day features a different local brewer. You can find Old Planters Brewing Company on Fridays, Notch Brewing on Saturdays, and Essex County Brewing on Sundays. They’ll also have live music on Saturday afternoons. Just remember your picnic blanket!

When: Thursdays & Fridays 4 – 7 p.m., Saturdays & Sundays 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Appleton Farms, Hamilton & Ipswich

Price: Members, free. Nonmembers, $6/weekday, $10/weekend

thetrustees.org/event/65636/

Reparations – Gloucester Stage

September 3 – 19

The Gloucester Stage Company puts on its last show of the season at Windhover in Rockport this month. Opening tomorrow, September 3, the play comes straight from its world premiere in New York City. Reparations was written by award-winning playwright James Sheldon and is directed by North Shore resident and actress Myriam Cyr. Read more about the play and see the full schedule at the link below.

When: Wednesday – Saturday 7:30 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 3:30 p.m.

Where: Windhover Performing Arts Center, Rockport

Price: $15 – $54

gloucesterstage.com/reparations/

Rockport Chamber Music Festival

September 3 – 19

Rockport Music celebrates their 40th anniversary with three weekends of performances in September. They’ll host two performances per day throughout the festival, with tickets available for in-person viewing at Shalin Liu or virtual viewing at home. Check their website for the complete lineup of performers coming to town this month.

When: Daily, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Where: Shalin Liu Performance Center

rockportmusic.org/rcmf2021/

Castle Neck Riverboat Tours

Select Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

Head to Castle Hill on the Crane Estate for a cruise around Essex Bay on a pontoon boat. The two-hour boat tour will explore the back side of the Crane Wildlife Refuge and Choate Island, and is suitable for adults and children over the age of six. Head to the website below to see the full schedule and times of each tour.

When: Select Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; times vary

Where: Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, Ipswich

Price: Members, $28. Nonmembers, $35

thetrustees.org/event/67811/

Shows at the Cabot

The recently reopened and renovated Cabot in downtown Beverly has an exciting lineup of shows and events this month, including some outdoor shows at Beverly’s Hale Farm and anniversary showings of iconic films. Discover their full lineup of happenings on their website.

thecabot.org/events

Outdoor Hard Cider Bar & Live Music

September 4 – 26

Every Saturday and Sunday afternoon in September, Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury hosts an outdoor cider barn complete with live music and a food truck. Relax outside, visit the farm animals, and make sure to grab donuts from the farm store, too.

When: Saturdays & Sundays 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Cider Hill Farm, Amesbury

ciderhill.com/ciderevents

Salisbury Days

September 17 – 19

For three days in mid-September, the town of Salisbury is celebrating life in the small seaside town through a weekend of community activities. You can expect festive events like a fair, a car show, Brewfest at Salisbury Beach, a cornhole tournament, a farmers market, a 10K, and much more. For more information and a complete listing of events, check out the below websites.

salisburyma.gov/parks-and-recreation-commission/pages/salisbury-days-2021

trailsandsails.org/events/salisbury-days/

Notch Oktoberfest

September 25

Notch Brewing is teaming up with the Stevens-Coolidge House in North Andover for a day of Oktoberfest activities in late September. The 3rd annual Oktoberfest will feature classic German fare, live German music, a craft market, games, and plenty of session beer for sale.

When: 12 – 7 p.m.

Where: Stevens-Coolidge House, North Andover

thetrustees.org/event/65152/