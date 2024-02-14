Five days off from school means five chances to explore the region – and beyond – with the kids. So we’ve gathered 10 events, activities, and destinations – from shipwrecks to syrup to slime – that will help your family make the most of your time this February vacation week.

Eagle festival, Newburyport | Feb. 17

The majestic bald eagle has made a comeback in Massachusetts over the past decade. Celebrate this progress, learn about these amazing birds, and go searching for bald eagle sightings of your own as part of the Mass Audubon Merrimack River Eagle Festival.

Check out the full festival schedule online.

Maple syrup and pizza, Appleton Farms, Ipswich | Feb. 17, 18, 24, and 25

Explore the sweetest part of the season at Appleton Farms, with a collection of programs focused on the wonders of maple syrup. Maple in the Barnyard offers kids ages 3 and up the chance to learn about syrup-making and taste sap and syrup, while maple strolls take visitors on a walking tour of the farm’s maple operation (complete with tastings, of course). Stick around for a pizza-pop up featuring Appleton’s famed wood-fired pizza, including toppings with a maple twist.

More information available at thetrustees.org/place/appleton-farms.

Shipwreck scholars, Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, Ipswich | Feb. 17 and 20

This guided hike takes families through the historic landscape of Castle Hill, down to Steep Hill Beach to visit the remains of a 1909 shipwreck. Hear the fascinating tale of the schooner Ada K. Damon, make observations and measurements of the shipwreck, and learn how marine archaeologists and the Trustees of reservations are working to research and protect such artifacts.

Learn more and reserve a spot online.

Victoria Vesna, Noise Aquarium, 2022. Installation view of the Our Time on Earth exhibition at the Barbican Centre. © Danann Breathnach Photography

Caring for Earth and Climate Week, Peabody Essex Museum, Salem | Feb. 19, 22, and 23

Explore exhibits and activities that encourage environmental engagement and stewardship: Write a letter to the future inhabitants of the planet, upcycle some old clothes with a screen-printed animal, meet some friendly reptiles up close, immerse yourself in the magnificence of our planet in the new exhibit Our Time on Earth, and more.

Explore the lineup at pem.org/events/february-school-vacation-week-caring-for-creatures-and-climate.

Wild fun, Stone Zoo, Stoneham | Feb. 19-23

Visit the Stone Zoo for a wild week of activities and programming including scavenger hunts, mystery animal encounters every day at 10:30 a.m., and zookeeper chats that delve into the worlds of barn owls and snow leopards.

Learn more at zoonewengland.org/engage/february-school-vacation-week-sz.

Animal action at the Wenham Museum, Wenham | Feb. 21-23

The Wenham museum has planned a wild week of creature-centric fun for budding biologists. Cuddle adorable fuzzballs with Barn Babies on Tuesday, admire more exotic animals with Curious Creatures on Wednesday, be awestruck by live owls on Thursday, and learn about whales by walking through a giant, inflatable humpback on Friday.

Check out the full schedule at wenhammuseum.org/events.

Animal tracking, Breakheart Reservation, Saugus | Feb. 22

Join this guided walk to seek out traces left behind by the reservation’s animals and learn what these tracks can tell you about what creatures get up to when you’re not around.

More details and the reservation’s full schedule of winter activities is available online.

Signature Schmutz BootCAMP at CAMP Boston, Burlington | Feb. 23 and 24

Go beyond your standard slime with this 45-minute workshop in which kids get to create three custom, signature “schmutzes” and maybe experiment a bit the the classic formula. All the slimey fun for the kids, none of the sticky clean-up for you.

Sign up at camp.com/locations/boston.

WNDR Museum, Boston | All week

Boston’s newest museum features immersive and interactive exhibits that let guests be surrounded by, touch, and even become part of the art. Wander through floating silver spheres, send waves of colored light rippling across the floor, and more.

Learn more about the exhibits and reserve tickets at wndrmuseum.com/location/boston.

Quarry Quest Treasure Hunt, Halibut Point State Park, Rockport | All week

Explore Halibut Point like you never have before. Stop by the visitors center to pick up a puzzle then unscramble the clues to find a treasure box. The puzzle will take you through the park and keep you challenged while also sharing the remarkable history of this special place.

More details and the park’s full winter programming schedule are available online.