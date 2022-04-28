From spicy chicken to salsa socials, Woburn offers a sometimes unexpected and always satisfying menu of options for dining, relaxation, and entertainment.
eat+drink
The Baldwin Bar and Sichuan Garden
With authentic Chinese cuisine and top mixologists, this is a must-stop dining spot. 2 Alfred St., 781-935-8488, thebaldwinbar.com, sichuangardenrestaurant.com
Strega Italiano
Beautiful interiors, top-notch wine list, and inspired dishes make the perfect dining experience. 100 Sylvan Rd., 781-933-3333, stregaitaliano.com
Lord Hobo Brewing Co. Taproom
Beer lovers will want to make time for a stop at this popular craft brewer where the taproom serves up dozens of beers on tap, a full menu of pub-style fare, and regular live entertainment. 5 Draper St., 781-281-0809, lordhobo.com
TreMonte Restaurant
This long-time local favorite serves authentic—and delicious—northern Italian dishes in a contemporary, yet warm atmosphere. 397 Main St., 781-938-4020, tremonterestaurant.com/woburn
Sam’s Kitchen
Promising North End–style cuisine, Sam’s Kitchen earns rave reviews for its execution of classics like Bolognese and arancini. 307 Main St., 781-305-3375, samskitchenwoburn.com
Matadora
Steakhouse meets tapas bar in a dramatic space within the Hilton Hotel, ensuring plenty of flavor from both the food and the surroundings. 2 Forbes Rd., 781-904-0658, matadorarestaurant.com
shop+renew
ChrisWell Medical Spa
Offers a variety of services to help you look and feel your best. Woburn Medical Spa, 7 Alfred St., Suite 300 B, 781-935-7333, criswellmedspa.com
Kadanse
At this ballroom dance studio you can sign up for group lessons or drop in for a social dance party to swing, two-step, or salsa the night away. 346 West Cummings Park, 781-273-2623, kadanse.com
live+play
Horn Pond
Walking paths meander around the 102-acre pond and through the adjacent woods, creating a bit of outdoor oasis in the midst of the city. Sturgis St., woburnma.gov/for-residents/parks-and-recreation
Rag Rock Hill Park
This 10-acre park offers an unexpected reward: Climb to the summit of the 246-foot hill and enjoy scenic views as far as the Boston skyline. Bacon St.
Woburn Public Library
Built in 1879, the library is an unexpected architectural find featuring the dramatic Romanesque style of famed architect H.H. Richardson. Today, is is a National Historic Landmark. 45 Pleasant St., 781-933-0148, woburnpubliclibrary.org