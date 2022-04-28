From spicy chicken to salsa socials, Woburn offers a sometimes unexpected and always satisfying menu of options for dining, relaxation, and entertainment.

eat+drink

The Baldwin Bar and Sichuan Garden

With authentic Chinese cuisine and top mixologists, this is a must-stop dining spot. 2 Alfred St., 781-935-8488, thebaldwinbar.com, sichuangardenrestaurant.com

Strega Italiano

Beautiful interiors, top-notch wine list, and inspired dishes make the perfect dining experience. 100 Sylvan Rd., 781-933-3333, stregaitaliano.com

Lord Hobo Brewing Co. Taproom

Beer lovers will want to make time for a stop at this popular craft brewer where the taproom serves up dozens of beers on tap, a full menu of pub-style fare, and regular live entertainment. 5 Draper St., 781-281-0809, lordhobo.com

TreMonte Restaurant

This long-time local favorite serves authentic—and delicious—northern Italian dishes in a contemporary, yet warm atmosphere. 397 Main St., 781-938-4020, tremonterestaurant.com/woburn

Sam’s Kitchen

Promising North End–style cuisine, Sam’s Kitchen earns rave reviews for its execution of classics like Bolognese and arancini. 307 Main St., 781-305-3375, samskitchenwoburn.com

Matadora

Steakhouse meets tapas bar in a dramatic space within the Hilton Hotel, ensuring plenty of flavor from both the food and the surroundings. 2 Forbes Rd., 781-904-0658, matadorarestaurant.com

Pork chop at Matadora | Photograph by Anthony Tieuli

shop+renew

ChrisWell Medical Spa

Offers a variety of services to help you look and feel your best. Woburn Medical Spa, 7 Alfred St., Suite 300 B, 781-935-7333, criswellmedspa.com

Kadanse

At this ballroom dance studio you can sign up for group lessons or drop in for a social dance party to swing, two-step, or salsa the night away. 346 West Cummings Park, 781-273-2623, kadanse.com

live+play

Horn Pond

Walking paths meander around the 102-acre pond and through the adjacent woods, creating a bit of outdoor oasis in the midst of the city. Sturgis St., woburnma.gov/for-residents/parks-and-recreation

Rag Rock Hill Park

This 10-acre park offers an unexpected reward: Climb to the summit of the 246-foot hill and enjoy scenic views as far as the Boston skyline. Bacon St.

Woburn Public Library

Built in 1879, the library is an unexpected architectural find featuring the dramatic Romanesque style of famed architect H.H. Richardson. Today, is is a National Historic Landmark. 45 Pleasant St., 781-933-0148, woburnpubliclibrary.org